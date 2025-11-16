Failed Trick Play by Oregon Ducks Causes Confusion
The Oregon Ducks have shown this season that they have one of the most talented offenses in college football.
Oregon boasts big names on offense, headlined by quarterback Dante Moore along with wide receivers like Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Evan Stewart (when he returns), running backs Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Combine this with an offensive coordinator like Will Stein, and it's no wonder why the Ducks have one of the top offenses in the Big Ten.
However, even the best players and coaches make mistakes, something that happened for the Ducks in the first half of Friday night's 42-13 win at home over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Oregon Ducks' Questionable Trick Play vs. Minnesota
Up 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter, the Ducks surprisingly ran a hook-and-ladder play that ended with a fumble recovered by Minnesota.
Dante Moore threw a short pass to the right to wide receiver Cooper Perry, who quickly pitched the ball to running back Dierre Hill Jr. With blockers ahead, Hill Jr. was in position to catch the ball and run upfield, but Perry's pitch was way behind Hill Jr. The Ducks could do nothing but watch the ball roll well behind the line of scrimmage.
Minnesota defensive lineman Karter Menz recovered the fumble, and the Golden Gophers made a 46-yard field goal a few plays later.
The Golden Gophers seized brief momentum with the takeaway, but the Ducks still managed to cruise to a win.
The play led to some confused reactions on social media.
Dan Lanning Praises Will Stein
Fortunately for the Ducks, the turnover didn't have impact on the outcome of the game, even though Minnesota managed to turn it into points.
After the game, Lanning praised Stein for his play-calling against Minnesota.
“I think it's an unbelievable job by our offensive staff. Great job by Will. Great job by our players. A lot of those plays are plays that we've been able to execute throughout the season, and the ability to switch and change personnel makes it really tough for a defense when you can be an empty and open or you can be in three back sets, that variety, I think, makes it challenging to prepare for.”
The turnover was one of many plays that Lanning was asked about afterwards. Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan had an impressive toe-tap touchdown that made headlines, but it was Whittington who had the highlight-reel 40-yard touchdown that saw him break multiple tackles before scoring, nearly fumbling as he crossed the goal line.
Lanning called Whittington's touchdown "a culture play." The coaching staff now has both a highlight and a lowlight to show the team during film sessions next week.
"I think it’s a culture play, up until that moment where we didn’t have good ball security at the finish. So, we can coach that moment," Lanning said. "I know Noah will be hard on himself, but we got to handle the ball better there. But obviously the run itself was unbelievable. The push from the offensive line, the fighting for the extra yard was awesome, but we can be better when it comes to ball security."