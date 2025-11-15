First Look At Oregon’s New Helmets At Autzen Stadium Makes Immediate Statement
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks continue to innovate their uniforms as a branding leader and recruiting machine. First look at photos from Autzen Stadium of the new uniforms as the Ducks prepare for the Minnesota Golden Gophers did not disappoint.
Oregon's new marble white helmet with green stripes is the first of its kind - a new Duck uniform combination released based on Generation O pieces created in 2024.
The helmet instantly conveys the Ducks’ identity as trendsetters, blending classic design with a modern twist. As Oregon continues to innovate, the program reinforces its reputation not just for winning on the field but also for making a statement off it.
For fans, recruits, and opponents, the message is clear: the Ducks are different and they’re not afraid to show it. With the early national signing period right around the corner.. the timing couldn't be more perfect.
Oregon's Uniforms Make History
This uniform combination makes history - it is the first time in the modern era of Oregon uniforms that Oregon has a green stripe on a white uniform.
The Ducks' uniform combination features the "Gang Green" green jersey with yellow details and white trim, white "Warp Speed" pants, white undergarments, green cleats, and a marble white helmet with a green face mask, green helmet stripes, and green Oregon "O" on the side.
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Breaks Down Adjusting Game Plan Amid Injuries
MORE: What Oregon's New Helmet And Uniforms Say About the Program’s Identity
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota In Prime Time On Friday Night
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
For this game, Oregon is continuing its unique helmet trend this season with a white marble design. The Ducks debuted their first-ever marble helmet as part of the "Shoe Duck" uniform, honoring Nike cofounders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. The marble shell is accented by two asymmetrical old-gold brushed wings, nodding to both the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, and Oregon’s classic helmet wing motif.
Oregon Ducks Records And Notable Stats
- The Ducks shine under Friday night lights. A win would improve Oregon to 8-0 in Friday night games at Autzen.
- A true home field advantage... Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 23–2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 51-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) and Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) kick off at 6 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14. The TV broadcast for the game is Fox.
The Ducks cannot overlook Minnesota. With three regular season games left, every game is imporant to Oregon's Big Ten and College Football Playoff goals. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was clear with the respect he has for the Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck and the leadership he's displayed in his eight seasons in Minnesota.
"I've gotten to get to know Fleck a little bit more since our move to the Big Ten here. Everything I thought I knew about P.J. is not really what I knew. He's an unbelievable human, has a cause, believes in what he believes in," Lanning said.
"You watch his team play, and you can see it on film. The energy that they play with. How they do things. I think he's just a guy who does it the right way. He has been very consistent with his message and how he attacks. He challenges you in a lot of ways, all phases, prepares the right way, so you know, just a lot of respect for him and his program," Lanning continued.