Florida Gators' Dallas Wilson Turns Heads At Spring Game, Former Oregon Ducks Commit
The Oregon Ducks must be a little jealous of what former wide receiver commit Dallas Wilson did at the Florida Gators spring game down at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
The true freshman put together 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions (a Florida spring game record). Each of his grabs in his first time wearing a Florida uniform were 19.5 yards per catch.
The four-star recruit out of the 2025 class was committed to coach Dan Lanning's Ducks since January of 2023 but eventually decided to leave to be closer to a family member in his hometown of Tampa, Florida. According to On3, the prospect coming out of high school was ranked as the nation’s No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 41 overall player.
Watching him in action during the exhibition, Wilson showed off his ultra speed and solid hands to go along with his ability to score after the catch. At the first gander of the 6-3 and 209-pound specimen, most wouldn't think he is just 18 years old.
Florida coach Billy Napier has a talented sophomore quarterback DJ Langway leading the offensive charge to go along with a deep wide receiver room (redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson, redshirt senior J. Michael Sturdivant, redshirt sophomore Aiden Mizell, freshman Vernell Brown III, and sophomore Tank Hawkins). Wilson still has room to grow within the program.
"The ball went his direction today. I think we were able to take advantage of the matchups, the situations. He made some plays and not all those were routine. I thought some of those were really impressive. He's a big physical player, and I think the toughness that he showed in practice — I've been impressed with his football intelligence, how he's been able to retain information and obviously you don't produce like that today unless you've been really working hard."- Florida coach Billy Napier
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks? Why It Doesn’t Make Sense
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Visiting Oregon Ducks: Commitment Looms?
MORE: How Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Handles Heisman Trophy Hype
MORE: Terrance Ferguson's Message To Oregon Ducks Fans, Autzen Stadium Ahead Of NFL Draft
Lanning and the Ducks may have missed out on a star but he can't be all that too upset with what he still ended up out of his incoming recruiting class. Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore looks to make an immediate impact alongside redshirt sophomore Dante Moore. Four-star tight end Vander Ploog and and four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry are in the right place to learn under offensive coordinator Will Stein.
“You don't have to be a senior to be a leader, right? You don't have to have experience to be a leader, right? But you have to be willing to put yourself out there, and Dakorien (Moore), as well as several other players on our team, are taking that lead, right? They're stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities to lead.”- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
In the transfer portal haul, Florida State Seminoles senior wide receiver Malik Benson and Louisville Cardinals redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson can make an immediate impact for the Ducks given their vast experience in college football over the years.