Former NFL Lineman Taylor Lewan Sings Praise for Oregon Ducks' Offensive Line
The duo from the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast recently took a visit to the Oregon Ducks football facility, one of the best in all of college football. Former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan bring a hilarious, high-energy vibe to their conversations on every episode.
Lewan specifically knows a talented offensive line when he sees one as he himself was an offensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans from 2014-2022. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Big Ten Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year with the Michigan Wolverines had high praise of the group from what he saw during a practice in Eugene.
“This (Oregon) was an elite offensive line room. Guys all seemed to get along. The energy was always high. Effort was incredible.”- Taylor Lewan's X post
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has put together two straight offensive line groups that have gone on to be named Joe Moore Award finalists. Next season's group is expected to be just as talented, if not better.
Here is what the starting offensive line could look like in 2025 with a heap of veteran talent coming in through the transfer portal:
Redshirt senior left tackle Isaiah World (Nevada Wolfpack transfer)
Redshirt senior left guard Emmaunuel Pregnon (USC Trojans transfer)
Junior center Iapani Laloulu
Redshirt junior right guard Dave Iuli
Redshirt senior right tackle Alex Harkey (Texas State Bobcats transfer)
Other players that should be sprinkled into the rotation on the offensive line will be redshirt senior right guard Matthew Bedford, redshirt junior offensive lineman Kawika Rogers, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, redhsirt freshman offensive lineman Fox Crader, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, and redhsirt freshman offensive lineman Devin Brooks.
"They are physically gifted guys, I think they walk out there with a temperament. There's very few teams that I've been around that have an old line that feels like our old line, right? I think that's credit to Coach (A'Lique) Terry and the guys that support him in in the offensive line room, Coach Cutter (Leftwich)...They're close, connected. Work hardand there's a lot of room for growth and opportunities for us to get better there, but those guys are working."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Lewan and Compton from "Bussin' With The Boys" were in town filming content for their social media and seen working out with the players. Even 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota had to stop by and catch up with his former offensive lineman during their days in Tennessee.
The first chance to see the Oregon offensive line protect redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore will be at the spring scrimmage which is scheduled for Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.