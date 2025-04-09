Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Receiver Gary Bryant Clarifies 'Hip' Injury
After playing just two games this past season for the Oregon Ducks due to a hip injury suffered during the fall camp, senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. looks ready to go in 2025. Behind the likely-No. 1 receiving option in senior Evan Stewart, Bryant Jr. appears to be sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's second, yet just as valuable, option to target through the air.
"My main concern is just being healthy, being available for this team from spring ball to the end of season. And then obviously just working on my craft, you know, route running, deep speed, long speed. So that's been the main thing I've been focusing on."- Oregon receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
When speaking after the sixth spring practice in Eugene, Bryant Jr. made sure to touch on his style of leadership that he hopes to evoke in his teammates throughout his final season in college football.
I'm not really a big vocal guy myself. I'm really a lead by example guy. So when I come out and work every day, I think the guys see that. So this is my third year here in the program. And as years go on, you get more comfortable being able to speak to certain guys and stuff like that. And they see the way that I work every day. So they're like, man, this guy, we can depend on this guy."- Oregon receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning couldn't be happier to finally have the USC Trojans transfer available again. He brings in a load of experience having played college football since 2020. Bryant Jr. has 1,099 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 85 receptions throughout his career.
"Gary (Bryant Jr.) looks as good as he's looked since I've been here. And you know, Gary has always been a really talented player that we felt like could help us, right? And it's just a matter of his availability and being and being healthy. He's done a great job of attacking rehab this off season, even even throughout last year, he's been a leader."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Bryant Jr. didn't seem to think the offense played well at all during this past Saturday's practice and later spoke to the group after about the Oregon standard. He told them, "Last year, them guys, they set the bar pretty high for the offense, and we got to match that. So I was just letting the guys know that every day we got to come here and compete, and it's our job to dominate defense."
"He had some words to share with the team about the direction of this program. So really pleased with Gary and his progress, and definitely think we're a better team with a healthy Gary out there."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
The senior says that new wide receiver coach Ross Douglas's coaching style is similar to how things are run with the New England Patriots in Foxborough. That's very much how Lanning seems to run this program as well. Douglas made his way to the Pacific Northwest from the Syracuse Orange out on the East Coast.
"He's (Ross Douglas) been coming in, very energized guy. He's a younger coach as well, so he kind of relates to us on and off the field. But it's been a great experience... They do things the 'Patriot way' there. It's kind of similar here with Dan (Lanning) at Oregon. Coming there and just being a blue collar guy and having your head down, working every day."- Oregon receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
The Ducks will have a depth of talent in the wide receiver room that consists of not only Stewart and Bryant Jr., but Florida State Seminoles senior transfer Malik Benson, redshirt junior Justius Lowe, and five-star freshman Dakorien Moore at their disposal as well.
"I think the biggest thing is just being together. We got a transfer from Malik . We got a lot of freshmen and new guys. And I think they've been able to adapt, like, okay, we can connect with these guys and be a family. And then, obviously, from a talent standpoint, I think we're going to be one of the most talented rooms in the country this year as well, just with the talent we got alone in that room."- Oregon receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
Oregon's spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.