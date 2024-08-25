Oregon Ducks' Arik Armstead Ready for New Start in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars just got one of their best players back before the start of the season.
Defensive end Arik Armstead was on the PUP or physically unable to perform list since late July as he was recovering from an offseason meniscus surgery. The former Oregon Duck is feeling much healthier and is now ready to bolster Jacksonville's defensive line in his first season with the Jaguars.
Armstead was released by the San Francisco 49ers not too long after their tough loss in Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22. He was drafted by the 49ers with the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. He was in his second-to-last season as the San Francisco general manager when he picked the former Duck.
"We’ve had a great relationship, being with him for those few years and drafting me, getting to know me as a younger guy. Then, him watching me from afar when we played the Jags, I would always see him right there pregame. We would talk and the sentiment of how proud he was of me and how my career has gone. He felt like he made a good decision then and he feels like he’s making a good decision now. Having that someone that you’re comfortable with and that you’ve been around is going to make this transition much smoother.”- Arik Armstead on Trent Baalke
Armstead has spent his nine years in the National Football League all with the 49ers so a change of scenery is needed. He has amassed 302 total tackles (177 solo tackles), 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 quarterback hits in his career. In only 12 games played last season due to nagging knee injuries, the former 2014 All-Pac-12 honorable mention still put together five sacks for the NFC champions.
The Jaguars officially inked the defensive lineman to a three-year deal worth $51 million not too long after his release from the 49ers. His veteran leadership and experience is exactly what Jacksonville needed to acquire in the offseason.
"It's tailormade for defensive line. I feel I can play a multitude of roles in it – from lining up on the edge and playing the run to moving inside as a pass rusher. I'm excited to see how the plans are and how they plan on using me."- Arik Armstead on Ryan Nielson's scheme
Armstead will be the focal point of new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defense. At the age of 30, this was the right move at this later point in his career.
MORE: Will Five-Star Ohio State Commit Na'eem Offord Flip to the Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Bo Nix Serious Contender For NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Game Time Released, Prime Time Big Ten Matchup
MORE: Marcus Mariota Sharing 'Gold' With Washington Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels
MORE: Former College Football Coach Regrets Letting Dan Lanning Take New Job
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal