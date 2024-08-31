Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
Many Oregon Ducks fans in Eugene can't watch their favorite football team play against the Idaho Vandals this Saturday. The Big Ten Network has made a fatal error at the start of the new era for the conference.
The disagreement between Comcast Xfinity and the Big Ten Network had led to blackouts in the Pacific Northwest. It will also trickle down into Southern California so the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will also be affected along with the Ducks. Barring a late agreement, the Oregon and Washington will not be able to view their respective week one matchups. UCLA plays on CBS and USC's matchup is on ABC.
Here is the statement from a Comcast spokesperson on the Xfinity-Big Ten Network standoff mess. It mentions that the company is in "discussions" with Fox and the Big Ten Network.
"We’re sensitive to the impact these costs have on our customers and have been in discussions with Fox and the Big Ten Network to find a solution to make certain former Pac-12 games available to the people who want them while not forcing others to pay for content they don’t want to watch," a representative for Comcast said in a statement. "We hope to be able to reach a fair agreement with Fox and the Big Ten Network to be able to offer these games to our customers."- Comcast spokesperson
A source told OregonLive.com that the negotiations are ongoing and the blackout of games will last until rights to the four new Big Ten schools are granted to Comcast by Fox and the Big Ten Network. John Canzano spoke to an anonymous source on the issue: “This will take a little bit of time.”
Big Ten Network is owned in part by Fox. A Big Ten spokesperson is putting the blame completely on Comcast in the latest statement.
“The Big Ten Network is proud to present an expanded slate of live sporting events featuring the newest members of the B1G conference, however most Comcast subscribers will not see these games. As the one distribution partner that declined to expand along with us, Comcast Xfinity viewers in many areas will not have access to live broadcasts of the highly anticipated inaugural B1G season games for Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.”- Big Ten spokespoers
Some similar situations like this happened when the Big Ten added Nebraska in 2011 as well as when Rutgers and Maryland joined the conference in 2014. Those issues were quickly resolved back then but this season's predicament looks to have a different outcome as it's coming down to the wire. Oregon's debut as a member of the Big Ten Conference kicks off against Idaho on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
If you're dealing with this problem, you can go to http://ALLBTNGAMES.com.
