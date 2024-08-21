Could Quarterback Dante Moore Be Oregon Ducks' Next Bo Nix?
Losing a starting quarterback is likely a death sentence for any college football team. For example, last season's Florida State Seminoles' season quickly imploded after quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury. The Seminoles went from National Title hopeful to College Football Playoff rejectee in one play, culminating with a 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
While the Oregon Ducks would love to keep the Heisman frontrunner Dillon Gabriel upright all season... Here is a case that Oregon will be in great hands if they have to test the depth of the quarterback room. Out of all the magic Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning worked this offseason in the portal and on the recruiting trail, signing transfer quarterback Dante Moore may have been his biggest get.
Moore was a heralded five-star recruit from Detroit, Michigan. The No. 4 overall recruit from 247Sports 2023 recruiting class was committed to Oregon up until the very end. UCLA pried Moore away, presumably with playing time promises that Oregon couldn't offer to him as a freshman.
Moore wasn't the full-time starter, but appeared in nine games for the Bruins in 2023. His freshman struggles forced then UCLA coach Chip Kelly to play musical chairs at the quarterback position throughout the season. Moore finished the year with 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Following his up-and-down freshman year, Moore decided to enter the transfer portal. Even after sixth-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel joined Oregon, Moore did what he wouldn't do out of high school: commit to the Ducks despite staring at a backup role.
Did Moore's struggles in Westwood make him realize he needed a year to learn and develop? Did Oregon offer him enough NIL money to embrace his new role? It's unclear why the quarterback took his talents to Eugene this time around. What is clear, however, is that the Ducks will be in good hands if he's needed this season.
Oregon may have its best backup quarterback ever in Moore. Had he committed to the Ducks out of high school, he would have been one of the highest-rated recruits in school history. I don't think that freshman-year struggles should change the narrative on him. Playing the position as a freshman, in a talented Pac-12 Conference, often with inferior talent surrounding him, is an extreme challenge for anyone.
Now, Moore gets a fresh start in Eugene and can learn from a sixth-year quarterback in Dillon Gabriel and his offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach, Will Stein. He can do it all without the urgency of starting day one.
"Overall, going through fall camp, I'm way more comfortable," said Moore, "Checking calls, checking protections -- I'm just feeling more comfortable from what Coach Stein has taught us."
"He's still learning and growing in our system," Stein said."But he's at a point now where I feel really good about his progress."
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix began his career in similar fashion as Moore. Like Moore, Nix was a 5-star recruit thrust into action right away against elite competition and faced some struggles at Auburn. Nix blossomed as a Duck to become a Heisman Trophy finalist and NFL first round draft pick. Moore certainly has enough talent to duplicate that level of success.
Oregon may have secured its long-term quarterback of the future and the most talented backup quarterback it has ever had in Moore.
