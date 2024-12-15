Emotional Travis Hunter Wins Heisman Trophy Over Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, for the most outstanding player in college football, on Dec. 14 at the Lincoln Center in New York City.
Hunter was joined by all three finalists at the ceremony: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Hunter and Jeanty were the heavy favorites to win the award.
The wide receiver/defensive back Hunter set Colorado's single-season record for most touchdowns by a Buffaloes receiver (14) and earned Big 12 defensive player of the year. Hunter helped lead coach Deion Sanders’ team to a 9-3 record, while playing 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps- he is the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball.
Hunter said his goal is to be better than his coach, Deion Sanders, a legendary NFL player, two-time Super Bowl winner and MLB player. Lil Wayne was in attendance with Hunter at the ceremony.
Hunter was emotional as he accepted the honor. With tears in his eyes he thanked his fiance, mom, Coach Prime and teammate Shedeur Sanders, Lil Wayne, his brother, cousin, mom and dad, former coaches and current Colorado teammates.
Gabriel finished third in Heisman voting .Gabriel was asked what makes him special among the rest of the finalists, ahead of the ceremony.
"I'd say it's a body of work. Winners win, and I'm a winner," Gabriel told Sportscenter. "I love the biggest moments. I love to play in the biggest stages. As a little kid, you dream of it. But more importantly, when you get on that stage, who seizes it? That's me."
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are the only remaining undefeated team in college football with a berth to the Rose Bowl looming on Jan. 1. Gabriel led Oregon to the Big Ten title in its first year in the conference with a season-high four touchdown passes against No. 3 Penn State in the conference championship game last Saturday.
"We're built for this," Gabriel said. "I'm built for this and have been in a bunch of different situations in my career, 62 games to be exact. I think you just learn from those moments, never a doubt of if we're behind or anything. I think it's the preparation and the trust in one another to find a way to win, and that's what we've done this year."
Gabriel's start in the Big Ten Championship Game was also the 62nd of his career, passing Nix for the FBS record for starts by a quarterback.
Gabriel is no stranger to setting records this season.
Gabriel is the NCAA all-time leader in total touchdowns (183) while ranking second in passing touchdowns (153), passing yards (18,423) and total yards (19,675).
This season, Gabriel has dazzled with video game-type numbers. Gabriel finished the 2024 regular season with 3,275 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 175 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns en route to winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gabriel, a sixth year senior, transferred from Oklahoma to the Ducks this past offseason.
Gabriel is Oregon's fifth Heisman Trophy finalist ever, and second in a row after quarterback Bo Nix finished third in the voting in 2023. Former quarterback Joey Harrington was the Ducks' first-ever finalist in 2001, former running back LaMichael James was a finalist in 2010, and former quarterback Marcus Mariota became the first Duck ever to win the Heisman Trophy in 2014.
Jeanty, who finished second in Heisman Voting, was a fan-favorite to win the prestigious honor as he is on the verge of making FBS history. Jeanty has rushed for 2,497 yards this season, ranking him fourth on the all-time in a single-season, just 131 yards behind Barry Sanders’ longstanding record. A running back has not won the Heisman since 2015.
Ward, who transferred to Miami from Washington State this season, finished with 4,123 passing yards, the second-highest mark in the FBS, and an FBS-leading 36 touchdowns. He finished fourth in Heisman voting.
