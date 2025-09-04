Ducks Digest

Heisman Trophy Voters Sent a Clear Message About Dante Moore in New Poll

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore made his first start for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in their 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats in Week One. Where does Moore rank in the updated Heisman Trophy poll?

Cory Pappas

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore after the win over Montana State
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore after the win over Montana State / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks have had their past two starting quarterbacks finish third in Heisman trophy voting; Bo Nix in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Oregon is now turning to Dante Moore to be their starting quarterback in 2025.

Where does Moore rank in On3’s updated Heisman trophy rankings after Week One?

Dante Moore Ranked No. 20 in Heisman Rankings

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is ranked tied for No. 20 on On3’s Heisman trophy poll with Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht and Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes. Moore got his first start as a Duck in their big 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats in Week One.

Moore went 18/23 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He added another 18 rushing yards on the ground. It appears that Moore will have to have his best performances this season in Oregon's toughest games to climb up this list.

No. 1 on this list is LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He led his Tigers into a hostile road environment in Week One, where they beat the at the time No. 4 ranked Clemson Tigers 17-10. Nussmeier had a clean game, going 28/38 passing for 232 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.

Here is the complete top 10 of On3’s Heisman rankings. 

1. Garrett Nussmeier, Quarterback (LSU Tigers) 

2. LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback (South Carolina Gamecocks)

3. Thomas Catellanos, Quarterback (Florida State Seminoles)

T-4. John Mateer, Quarterback (Oklahoma Sooners)

T-4. Devon Dampier, Quarterback (Utah Utes)

6. Carson Beck, Quarterback (Miami Hurricanes)

7. Caleb Downs, Safety (Ohio State Buckeyes)

8. Sam Leavitt, Quarterback (Arizona State Sun Devils)

9. Rueben Bain, Defensive Lineman (Miami Hurricanes)

10. Haynes King, Quarterback (Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets)

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on before a play against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

What stands out right away from this is 8 out of of the top 10 players and the top six on this list are all quarterbacks. The Heisman trophy is typically an award given to a quarterback, but last season it was won by Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter wowed the country with his elite two-way skillset. 

Dante Moore Earns Starting Quarterback Job for Dan Lanning

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the football during the second half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dante Moore was one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2023. Moore was rated as a five-star recruit and signed with the UCLA Bruins. It was a tough season for Moore as a true freshman with the Bruins. In nine games played, he there for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. 

In the offseason, Moore announced that he would be entering the portal and transferred to the Oregon Ducks. In 2024, Moore was the backup quarterback to the veteran Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel helped lead the Ducks to an undefeated regular season that was capped off by a Big Ten championship. The Ducks made the College Football Playoff for the first tine since the 2014 season. 

Dan Lanning named Moore the starting quarterback prior to the Montana State game. Will Moore be able to get Oregon back into the playoff this season?

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI.

