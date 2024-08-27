Will Linebacker Noah Sewell Survive Final 53-Man Roster Cuts With The Chicago Bears?
Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell played in the teams’ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing the first three games. Unable to participate in most of training camp because of an injury, the former Oregon Duck Sewell’s position on the Bears’ final roster remains uncertain.
As of Aug. 26, the Bears held over 75 players on their roster. Along with the rest of the NFL, the Bears must finalize their 53-man roster by 1.pm. PT on Aug. 27. The former Oregon Ducks linebacker has returned from injury on time, but will it be enough to survive being cut?
The Bears list experienced linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds as their starters with Sewell at third string. He enters the 2024 season looking to contribute again on special teams, helping the defense in a reserve role.
While he played consistently on special teams in his rookie year, Sewell only played three percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps. A knee injury sidelined Sewell part of the 2023 season, appearing in 13 games.
Bears General Manager Ryan Poles did not draft a linebacker in 2024, but he signed undrafted free agent linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to compete for the 53-man roster. Additionally, linebacker Micah Baskerville has pushed Sewell for the final linebacker spot.
The Bears drafted Sewell in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. A consensus five-star recruit out of high school, Sewell played three seasons in an Oregon Duck uniform before declaring for the NFL draft. In his career at Oregon, Sewell finished with 219 total tackles, seven and a half sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Starting offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions Penei Sewell paved the way to Eugene for his little brother Noah. The brothers planned to play together at Oregon in 2020, Penei’s junior year and Noah’s freshman year, but Penei eventually opted out of the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other ‘ProDucks’ such as wide receiver Troy Franklin (Denver Broncos) and running back Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) await the results of their respective teams’ final roster cuts.
The Denver Broncos announced they would be trading or releasing veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick on Aug. 26, increasing Franklin’s chances to stay with the team. As for Irving, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released rookie running back D.J. Williams, a move that signals their interest in keeping Irving.
Quarterback Anthony Brown (Buffalo Bills) and safety Verone McKinley III (Arizona Cardinals) have been released by their respective teams. As teams make tough decisions today, it'll be all eyes on which Oregon Ducks make the cut.
