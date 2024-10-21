Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Michigan Wolverines Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have another game on national television against the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 2. CBS will have the TV broadcast, and the game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The Ducks are rolling in their first year as a member of the Big Ten Conference, coming off a Friday-night shutout win over the Purdue Boilermakers. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has his team at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
With the success comes a lot of eyes, and the Ducks will have their sixth nationally televised game against Michigan.
Oregon's trip to "The Big House" was anticipated as a highly-ranked matchup between the Ducks and the Wolverines. While the Ducks are 7-0, Michigan sits at a disappointing 4-3 before facing the Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 26. The Wolverines have struggled to find consistent play at quarterback, rotating between Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle, and Alex Orji.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has received national attention for his play so far, and he holds the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season. Michigan's defense has one of the best players in college football in defensive back Will Johnson, but he exited the Wolverines' game against Illinois on Saturday with a toe injury.
After beating Purdue 35-0, Lanning continued to preach the importance of maintaining a high standard for this Oregon Ducks team.
"I thought our guys came in ready to work on Monday," said Lanning. "Understand you can't sit back and rest on your laurels like we must improve. We got to get better, and I think that started Monday practice for our guys this past week. They worked really hard this week. And again, regardless of result, I'll tell you, these guys had a good week of practice. I'm glad that the score indicated that at the end of the game."
Oregon has time before facing the Wolverines on Oct. 26, and a matchup with No. 20 Illinois in Autzen Stadium stands in their way. The Ducks are playing as the No. 1 team for the first time since 2012. 12 years ago, former Oregon coach Chip Kelly and his team lasted only one week at the top before losing a heartbreaker to Stanford.
Ducks fans might have their sights on the College Football Playoff, but Oregon faces two challenging tests against Illinois and Michigan before finishing the rest of the schedule.
Oregon will host Illinois on Saturday in the same CBS TV slot, 12:30 p.m. PT before facing Michigan on Nov. 2.
