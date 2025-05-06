Jared Curtis Highest Quarterback Recruit To Commit To Georgia Since Matthew Stafford
In a highly anticipated yet disappointing day for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail, class of 2026 quarterback recruit Jared Curtis declared he's committing to the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday. Curtis is considered the No. 1 quarterback in his class and No. 2 ranked player overall by 247Sports Composite ratings.
Curtis is now considered the highest ranked quarterback to commit to Georgia since current Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford joined the Bulldogs in 2006. Stafford played for Georgia for two years before being picked No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
Curtis, who originally committed to the Bulldogs back in March of 2024, re-opened his recruitment this past October, which is when coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks got into the mix. With Oregon and Georgia as his final two teams, Curtis met with both teams' offensive coordinators before making his final decision, according to ESPN.
Curtis' game is often compared to Stafford's, with On3 Sports even placing Stafford as Curtis' NFL foil. Both athletes' high school recruiting numbers are extremely similar.
Jared Curtis High School Recruiting Rankings (2026)
On3: 5-star, No. 1 QB, No. 1 in state
247 Sports: 4-star, No. 4 QB, No. 1 in state
ESPN: 92 rating, 5-star, No. 1 QB, No. 1 in state
Rivals: 5-star, No. 4 QB, No. 1 in state
Matthew Stafford High School Recruiting Rankings (2006)
Scout: 5-star, No. 2 QB
ESPN: 93 rating, 5-star, No. 1 QB
Rivals: 5-star, No. 1 QB
"Jared Curtis' top shelf arm talent and ability to make plays outside of structure remind us of Matthew Stafford at the same stage. Curtis has a bigger frame than Stafford, while Stafford was more proven against top competition playing at a high level of Texas high school football," reads Curtis' scouting profile in On3.
"Refined and polished passer that matches a higher floor with a higher ceiling. Possess not only the desired build for the position, but also elite pocket-passing qualities to go along with some slick athleticism. Has both the arm and the eyes to constantly tax defenses," said 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins in his latest recruitment evaluation of Curtis.
After making his announcement, Curtis posted the news of his Georgia commitment onto social media.
"Grateful! 100% Committed. See y’all in Athens!" Curtis poste.
According to ESPN, many sources were unsure of Curtis' final commitment decision within hours of his announcement, with reports that Curtis' management created two commitment videos for both the Ducks and the Bulldogs.
Curtis' selection of Georgia continues a slump for recruitting regarding the Ducks. Oregon has lost four top-150 recruits from the class of 2026 over the past month, leaving many fans online frustrated. However, it's likely Oregon will still be pursuing several top recruits as time ticks down for the class of 2026.