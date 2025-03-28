Ducks Digest

Josh Conerly Jr. NFL Draft Projection After Pro Day, Combine

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is among the top offensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Where is he projected to be selected and how does he rank among other tackles such as LSU Tigers' Will Campbell and Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr.?

Cory Pappas

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly (OL07) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly (OL07) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is ranked as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Conerly Jr. is slated as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2025 class according to Pro Football Focus. 

Josh Conerly Jr. Draft Projection

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 20
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Conerly Jr. spent his whole collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks from 2022 through 2024. Conerly Jr. is currently projected as an early second round pick per NFL Mock Draft Database in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft that will get underway on April 24. 

Conerly Jr. participated in the 2025 NFL Combine a few weeks ago. He measured in at 6-5, 311 pounds, with an arm span of 33.5 inches and hand size of 10.4 inches. His NFL Next Gen Stats prospect grade was a 6.36, which equates to a player that will eventually be a “plus starter” at the next level. Conerly Jr. had a 40-yard dash time of 5.05 seconds and a vertical jump of 34.5 inches. 

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about the former Duck. 

“Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synched to improve as a finisher,” Zierlein said. “He see’s twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.”

Conerly Jr.’s biggest strengths are his athleticism and how he has shown dramatic technical improvement as his career has progressed. A weakness of his is that he needs to play with “more strength.”

Conerly Jr. is coming off his best season in college in 2024, earning First-team All Big-Ten and First-team All-American honors. 

MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026

MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State

Other Top Tackle Prospects

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against th
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus ranks five 2025 offensive tackles above Conerly Jr. 

No. 1: LSU Tigers’ Will Campbell. 

No. 2: Missouri Tigers’ Armand Mambo. 

No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes’ Josh Simmons. 

No. 4: Texas Longhorns’ Kelvin Banks Jr.

No. 5: North Dakota State Bison Grey Zabel.  

Pro Football Focus ranks all five of these prospects going in the first round of the draft on their big board, while Conerly Jr. is just outside the top 32 at No. 34. 

A Flurry Of Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman In Recent Drafts

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) yells out after warming up before the game against the Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) yells out after warming up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have had an abundance of offensive lineman selected in recent NFL Drafts. Since the 2020 NFL Draft just five years ago, there have been six different members of the Oregon offensive line drafted into the NFL.

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell is the headliner of this group. Sewell was picked No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has become one of the best players in the league. He earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2023 and 2024.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football