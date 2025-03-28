Josh Conerly Jr. NFL Draft Projection After Pro Day, Combine
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is ranked as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Conerly Jr. is slated as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2025 class according to Pro Football Focus.
Josh Conerly Jr. Draft Projection
Josh Conerly Jr. spent his whole collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks from 2022 through 2024. Conerly Jr. is currently projected as an early second round pick per NFL Mock Draft Database in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft that will get underway on April 24.
Conerly Jr. participated in the 2025 NFL Combine a few weeks ago. He measured in at 6-5, 311 pounds, with an arm span of 33.5 inches and hand size of 10.4 inches. His NFL Next Gen Stats prospect grade was a 6.36, which equates to a player that will eventually be a “plus starter” at the next level. Conerly Jr. had a 40-yard dash time of 5.05 seconds and a vertical jump of 34.5 inches.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about the former Duck.
“Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synched to improve as a finisher,” Zierlein said. “He see’s twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.”
Conerly Jr.’s biggest strengths are his athleticism and how he has shown dramatic technical improvement as his career has progressed. A weakness of his is that he needs to play with “more strength.”
Conerly Jr. is coming off his best season in college in 2024, earning First-team All Big-Ten and First-team All-American honors.
MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026
MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
Other Top Tackle Prospects
Pro Football Focus ranks five 2025 offensive tackles above Conerly Jr.
No. 1: LSU Tigers’ Will Campbell.
No. 2: Missouri Tigers’ Armand Mambo.
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes’ Josh Simmons.
No. 4: Texas Longhorns’ Kelvin Banks Jr.
No. 5: North Dakota State Bison Grey Zabel.
Pro Football Focus ranks all five of these prospects going in the first round of the draft on their big board, while Conerly Jr. is just outside the top 32 at No. 34.
A Flurry Of Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman In Recent Drafts
The Oregon Ducks have had an abundance of offensive lineman selected in recent NFL Drafts. Since the 2020 NFL Draft just five years ago, there have been six different members of the Oregon offensive line drafted into the NFL.
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell is the headliner of this group. Sewell was picked No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has become one of the best players in the league. He earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2023 and 2024.