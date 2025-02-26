Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. Projected First-Round NFL Draft Pick To Super Bowl Contender
EUGENE – The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two months away and several Oregon Ducks are hoping to hear their names called. Oregon set a program record for NFL Scouting Combine invites with 12 Ducks and is on track to set another program record for the number of Ducks drafted in this year’s draft.
Oregon’s 2025 draft class is stacked, boasting dominant, experienced players such as quarterback Dillon Gabriel and receiver Tez Johnson. However, two Ducks in particular have solid chances to be taken by an NFL team as early as the first round. Offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon have emerged as Oregon’s top draft prospects and are trending to go in the first round of the draft.
Conerly Jr. played a massive role in Oregon’s success over the last two seasons, taking on a full-time starting role and helping Oregon to an undefeated season and College Football Playoff appearance. Conerly played over 700 snaps this season and only allowed one sack, which is an even more impressive feat when considering the conference he faced.
The Big Ten Conference is arguably the most physical conference in college football, specifically in the trenches. The size and athletic ability of the Big Ten’s defensive linemen are unmatched, and not only did Conerly Jr. hold his own—he dominated, providing great pocket protection for Dillon Gabriel and shutting down any preseason concerns about Oregon’s physicality.
Conerly Jr. is one of the top offensive linemen in the draft, with multiple reputable outlets projecting him to be drafted in the top 30.
ESPN projects Conerly Jr. to be taken by the New England Patriots as the No. 24 overall pick in the draft. The Patriots struggled this season on the front lines and will certainly make acquiring offensive linemen a priority in free agency and the draft, making Conerly Jr. a notable prospect.
Another great NFL fit for Conerly Jr. would be the AFC Conference champions Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, which exposed a huge weakness on their offensive line to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Conerly is drafted by the Chiefs in In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft.
Sports Illustrated has Conerly Jr. being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as the No. 27 overall pick. With free agency heating up, there has been speculation that current Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will leave Baltimore.
Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron predicted that Stanley will leave Baltimore and sign with the New England Patriots, as the Patriots have the cap space ($119 million) to sign any lineman they please. Baltimore, on the other hand, will need to find the funds to keep Stanley in purple and black.
If Stanley does, in fact, elect to leave Baltimore, the Ravens’ front office will undoubtedly prioritize finding a new “blindside blocker,” and that could very well be former Duck Conerly Jr.
While it is unclear exactly where Conerly will end up, both The Athletic and NFL.com have Conerly Jr. going No. 26 to the Los Angeles Rams. Regardless of the team, it is undeniable that Conerly Jr. will excel in whichever franchise chooses him.
Conerly was dominant while at Oregon. Offensive coordinator Will Stein even called the offensive tackle one of the toughest and most versatile players on his side of the ball. Conerly’s size, athleticism, and quick feet make him an ideal prospect. The upcoming NFL Scouting Combine will provide even more opportunities for Conerly Jr. to build on his already high draft stock.