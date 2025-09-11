Why Justin Herbert's Stock Is Rising In NFL Power Rankings
Former Oregon Ducks Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert got his sixth season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers off to a great start. The Chargers won their Week One game in Brazil against the three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 27-21.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made an early MVP case for himself in the win.
Justin Herbert No. 4 in Updated Quarterback Power Rankings
Justin Herbert played a near perfect game against the Chiefs. He went 25/34 passing for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. This was just the second time in his entire career that Herbert had beat Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a head-to-head matchup.
Mahomes has been widely considered the best quarterback in there NFL for a long time now, so this was a big win for Herbert and the Chargers. CBS Sports released their updated quarterback power rankings after Week One. Here is their top five.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia Eagles
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
This is could be seen as a very questionable ranking with Mahomes dropping out off the top five after just one loss where he played well in, but Herbert made a case for himself to be in that elite group at the top of the sport along with the likes of Mahomes. The top two ranked quarterbacks in this list are the past two MVP winners; Josh Allen in 2024 and Lamar Jackson in 2023.
Regular season performances hasn’t been what has plagued Herbert so far in his early career, it has been the lack of playoff success. The Chargers have made the playoffs twice since selecting Herbert No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but have lost in the wild card game both times. His record in the playoffs is 0-2.
2024 was Jim Harbaugh's first as Chargers coach and he guided them to 11 wins and a playoff spot. With another year at the helm, there is a great opportunity to take another step forward.
Is 2025 setting up for Herbert to be in the running for MVP and furthermore, the Chargers making a deep playoff run?
Justin Herbert From College to the NFL
Justin Herbert has been the Chargers starting quarterback since Week Two of his rookie season back in 2020. The arm talent of Herbert is undeniable and is why the Chargers selected him so high in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon.
Herbert played from 2016 through 2019 with the Ducks. His best was his final season, throwing for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading Oregon to a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl victory.