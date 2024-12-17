Oregon Ducks Commit Tomuhini Topui Wins Trinity League MVP with Mater Dei High School
For Oregon Duck fans looking for future Ducks to keep an eye on with the high school football season winding down, look no further than defensive line commit Tomuhini Topui.
Currently a junior and an Oregon class of 2026 commit since October, Topui just won another high school state championship title with the Mater Dei Monarchs. Not only that, Topui won the MVP of the Trinty League, one of the best high school football leagues in the country.
Topui is also the No. 1 defensive tackle selection for ESPN’s Jr. 300, a list ranking the top talent of younger high school athlete recruits.
Mater Dei’s open division championship game against the De La Salle Spartans was Topui’s second back-to-back state championship run and the fifth championship for the high school program. The Monarchs held the Spartans to 165 yards for 49 offensive plays while Mater Dei put up 497 yards out of 59 plays. Topui came in tied for third on the team with five tackles. The Monarchs beat the Spartans 35-17.
A four-star recruit for the Ducks, Topui is one of 29 athletes on the Monarchs with Division I team offers. Amongst his fellow teammates committed to the Ducks are class of 2025 four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt, class of 2025 four-star running back Jordon Davison, and class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene.
Want to know one of the factors as to why Oregon coach Dan Lanning and crew went after Topui, just watch his tape. The 6-3, 320-pound lineman towers over his teammates in the middle of the defensive line. According to a report by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports last year, this size leads to potential on both sides of the ball.
“Shows off nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty,” Biggins said about Topui. “Might be an even better offensive line prospect and holds multiple offers on that side of the ball. Didn’t play a ton of offensive line as a sophomore but is absolutely dominant when he does on the 5v5 circuit. Is a naturally strong kid with a verified 79” wing and combined with his technique, feet and balance, he’s tough to beat as an offensive guard.”
Topui received 25 offers, beginning with USC in April of 2022. Since then, other prominent schools like Auburn, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Tennessee have offered the California native as well.
Topui took unofficial visits to USC, Washington, and Oregon within the span of a month, before committing to Oregon on Oct. 13. The day of Topui’s official visit was the day Oregon defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium 32-31 in a historic upset victory. Topui committed to the Ducks the very next day.
In his announcement post, shared by On3 Sports via Instagram with the recruit as a collaborator, current Oregon center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu showed his support.
“Yeah Toko!” Laloulu said on Topui’s post.
According to On3, Oregon holds the top spot for the class of 2026 recruits with one five-star, eight four-stars, and one three-star recruit. These rankings list USC, Tennessee, and Texas A&M as the second, third, and fourth highest teams for the class of 2026 recruits.
