Las Vegas Raiders’ Jackson-Powers Johnson’s Funny Reaction to 1st Career NFL Start Goes Viral
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson made his first NFL start for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns. Powers-Johnson, a fan favorite, soaked up the moment by bouncing around and high-fiving fans in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After the game, the rookie offensive guard shared his excitement with reporters after seeing an increase in his playing time.
“Definitely a dream come true, just being able to start my first NFL game," said Powers-Johnson. "Especially at home in front of those great Raiders fans. I mean, you can’t ask for anything better.”
On social media, Powers-Johnson posted a video of Chris Farley to encapsulate his reaction to winning his first game in the NFL, and fans across the league loved his response.
While the second-round draft pick has earned himself more playing time, Powers-Johnson notices that he still has room to grow if he wants to continue to contribute for this Raiders team. An undisclosed injury caused the Oregon Ducks product to miss a majority of training camp, and he was sidelined from the first two games of the season with an illness.
In the Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Powers-Johnson played 33 percent of the team's offensive snaps in his NFL debut. Powers-Johnson said he'll do whatever the team needs of him, a player that most fans want on their team.
“Continuing to get better and focus on myself and focus on what I need to help contribute to this team," said Powers-Johnson after beating Cleveland. "Yea, it’s hard not getting out there and contributing, but as you saw in the Baltimore game, I’m going to be the best cheerleader I can be. If this team needs me to be a cheerleader, needs me to catch the ball, needs me to throw the ball, I’ll do whatever.”
Powers-Johnson showed off his versatility for the Raiders, taking snaps at both left and right guard. For Oregon fans, his ability to play any interior position along the offensive live is a familiar site. As a Duck, he played center and guard, and he even saw snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
However, for Powers-Johnson, he finds the switch from left guard to right guard fairly simple.
He said, "I mean, it’s not that hard. It’s not so much of a different position. It’s just an invert. You just got to switch your feet.”
For the future, Powers-Johnson seems to have the right attitude about his personal expectations as he continues to adjust from college to the pros.
“I can’t promise anything. These are a lot of good guys in these league, and I just got to go out and prove that I belong here and prove to this organization that I was the right pick in the second round.”
