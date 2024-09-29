Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Scores First NFL Touchdown Against Philadelphia
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday, Sept. 29 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers drafted Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, and he has had an impressive start to his young career.
As the Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles, Irving is leading his team with 46 rushing yards on nine carries at the end of three quarters. Irving also has one reception.
Irving's touchdown rush extended the Buccaneers lead over the Eagles to 30-16 after the Philadelphia defense returned the two-point conversion.
Tampa Bay entered the season with Rachaad White as the presumed No. 1 running back, but the Buccaneers coaches have not been able to keep Irving off the field as he continues to earn more carries. In the team's first four games, Irving is averaging over 50 rushing yards a game, not bad numbers for a second-string running back.
The former Oregon Ducks star was limited in practice with a hamstring injury during the week, but he is clearly active for the Bucs' matchup with the Eagles. White was also listed on the injury report with food poisoning, paving the way for Irving to score his first career touchdown.
Irving and the Buccaneers held on to beat the Eagles 33-16. Irving finished tied with White, rushing for 49 yards and 10 carries. Moving forward, the Buccaneers appear to have two viable options in their running back room.
Is Bucky Irving the best rookie running back in the NFL? The only argument can be heard for New York Jets running back Braelon Allen, not only a rookie but also the youngest player in the league.
