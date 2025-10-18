Live Score Updates as Oregon Ducks Take on Rutgers Scarlet Knights
For the first time in program history, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks are headed to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a rebound game after the Ducks' home-win-record breaking 30-20 loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had arguably one of his biggest challenges since coming to Oregon last week against the Hoosiers. Moore felt the most pressure in the pocket vs Indiana, with the sophomore being sacked six times for a loss of 35 yards, the most he's been sacked in any game all season and more sacks than Moore had endured so far this year.
Moore ended the contest against Indiana going 21-34 in the passing game picking up 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also clocked in -27 yards of rushing off 9 attempts.
Though Oregon continued their trend of using a wide variety of rushers (though average rushes per attempt were at 2.7 yards) and targets in the backfield, Indiana excelled in their defensive coverage, and pressuring Oregon to lack conversions on third down, going 3-14 in crucial moments.
On defense, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher cracked double digits with 11 total tackles and five solo tackles. True freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was one of the bright spots for Oregon against the Hoosiers, as Finney picked up a crucial interception for the Ducks that breathed life back into the Autzen Stadium crowd. Though Finney's interception didn't fully turn the tides in the Ducks' favor, the freshman ended the game with two pass breakups as well.
Defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and linebackers Jerry Mixon and Blake Purchase also recorded quarterback hurries against the Indiana Hoosiers, with Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza becoming a serious threat in the pocket and in quarterback scrambles.
To bounce back, the Ducks will need to bring back the calm, cool, and collected mindset they had against Penn State and iron out their offensive struggles on the road against Rutgers.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates lie at the top of the article.
PREGAME
OREGON INJURY REPORT
OUT:
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
QUESTIONABLE:
Daylen Austin, defensive back
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive line
RUTGERS INJURY REPORT
OUT:
Dylan Braithwaite, wide receiver
Vernon Allen, wide receiver
Davoun Fuse, safety
Chris Joines, safety
Michael Clayton, cornerback
Dino Kaliakmanis, wide receiver
Dane Pardridge, wide receiver
Darold Dengohe, defensive tackle
QUESTIONABLE:
Samuel Brown V, running back
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Doug Blue-Eli, defensive tackle
Famah Toure, wide receiver
Moses Walker, linebacker
CJ Campbell, running back
Steven Murray, cornerback
DK Gilley, safety
Noah Shaw, defensive back
Nick Oliveira, offensive lineman
Ryder Langsdale, offensive lineman
Dantae Chin, offensive lineman
Braxton Kyle, defensive lineman
Schiano Comments on Oregon NIL Difference
In his weekly pregame press conference, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano remarked on Oregon's NIL status compared to the Scarlet Knights. Schiano, a coach in the NCAA for more than 35 years, Schiano is known for navigating away from bulletin board material for the Ducks.
"Yeah, how wide the gap is really doesn’t matter. That’s where we find ourselves today, right? So I’ve never believed in that," Schiano said. "People like to talk about these gaps, and there are, but that’s not new. I’ve been doing this for 37 years. There’s always been haves and have-nots, right? I think the gaps are actually gonna start to close a little bit, which is good."
Lanning Wants to End Indiana Discussion
Another interesting pregame press conference addition this week came from Oregon's Dan Lanning, who replied in a testy way to a question about pressure from Indiana's defense.
“You guys know we’re playing Rutgers, right?” Lanning asked. “We did Monday press conference already.”
“Any other Indiana questions?” Lanning added after a back and forth exchange. “They played really good, guys. They had a better plan than us, and we played that game last Saturday.”
Stepping Into History
The Ducks will travel over 2,800 to SHI Stadium for their first ever game against Rutgers, arguably one of the longest commutes in Oregon history.
Fun fact: Rutgers is one of the schools apart of the first ever recorded college football game. Rutgers hosted Princeton on Nov. 6, 1869, in what is recognized as the sport’s first intercollegiate game.