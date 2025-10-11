Live Score Updates as Oregon Ducks Take On Indiana Hoosiers in Autzen Stadium
Facing their second major challenge of the season, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks welcome the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers to Autzen Stadium, with both teams returning from a bye week undefeated, for a heavyweight battle.
Follow along below for updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top of this article.
Pregame Notes
Oregon looks to continue the nation's longest active regular-season winning streaks to 24 games with a win against the Hoosiers. Dante Moore is continuing a Heisman Trophy Campaign, coming off a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Moore threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns while also using his legs in pinch situations, coming up second for the Ducks in rushing yards.
Oregon's depth at running back will be crucial against Indiana's No. 18 nationally ranked rushing defense, with running backs freshman Dierre Hill Jr., freshman Jordon Davison, senior Noah Whittington, and junior Jayden Limar all making up an effective ground game for the Ducks.
Against Indiana's strong passing offense, led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Oregon Ducks' secondary will once again need to combat a pass-heavy quarterback with a strong arm and can run when needed just like two weeks ago against Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.
Defensive players to watch for the Ducks will be in the middle and backfield like defensive back freshman Ify Obidegwu, freshman Kingston Lopa, freshman Brandon Finney Jr., senior Theran Johnson, and junior Dillon Thieneman.
Indiana Hoosiers Injury Report
ESPN's College GameDay Visits Eugene
With all the fanfare surrounding this Big Ten showdown, ESPN College GameDay will air live from Oregon's the Memorial Quad on the University of Oregon Campus, the same place the broadcast went live from last year as Oregon took on Ohio State (and won 32-31). This is the second Duck game in a row featured as the title game for the broadcast.
This is GameDay's 13th visit to the Emerald Valley, and the Ducks are 9-3 in home game when the ESPN broadcast airs in town.
New York Liberty women's basketball athlete Sabrina Ionescu will be the celebrity guest picker for the broadcast, and is the first ever woman to be invited back for multiple GameDay broadcasts with the crew (2022, 2025).
Herbstreit's Uniform Controversy
With GameDay in town, ESPN personality Pat McAfee held his Pat McAfee broadcast show in Eugene. While on the air with fellow GameDay cohost Kirk Herbstreit, the subject of Indiana's Adidas uniforms came into focus.
Herbstreit claimed the Hoosier's uniform kits were a "really bad uniform."
"Indiana's (uniforms) are trash, they're terrible," Herbstreit said, tripling down at that point.
Indiana Coach Sparks Online Debate
On Thursday, The Hoosier Network's Nick Rodecap's social media post comparing the Hoosier defensive line size to the Oregon Duck offensive line, and pointing out an on-average size difference of 46 pounds, got buzz from the Indiana coaching staff.
Hoosier defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines quoted the journalist's post with quite the sarcastic statement.
"Didn't realize how small & defenseless we're gonna be. Oh no!" said Haines via his "X" account on Wednesday.
NFL Scouts Coming Through
An estimated 16 NFL scouts will be in the stands for this game per ESPN, looking at a barrage of players on both sides, including quarterbacks Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza.
In 2025, Oregon broke its own program record with 10 NFL Draft selections in a single year. That included two first-round picks of defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
Moore Speaks to the Media
A landmark moment in the Dan Lanning coaching era came to fruition the week leading up to the Indiana and Oregon clash: true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore became the first freshman in the Lanning era to speak to the media.
"Every single day, you know, I try to remind myself, that I'm playing for Oregon," Moore said. "You know, this is not about me. This is about the team. This is about the people who've got me here. This is about the support, the fans, the people that has always go around here."
"It's bigger than me. And Coach Lanning never fails to make sure that we know that - make sure that outside of these walls - that we're putting on for not just us, but for the people who grew up around this place."