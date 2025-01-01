LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Teams Arriving At Rose Bowl
PASADENA - The stage is set for the Rose Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year's Day. The undefeated Ducks beat Ohio State in October in Autzen Stadium, so the Buckeyes will be looking for revenge in Pasadena.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State coach Ryan Day have led their teams to the College Football Playoff, and both squads have a legitimate chance at winning the National Championship. The Rose Bowl will kickoff at 2 p.m. PT.
After the Ducks' narrow win over the Buckeyes, many assumed that the two teams would meet again in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, Ohio State lost its second game of the season to their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. As a result, Oregon played Penn State for the conference title, and the rematch with Ohio State is now set for Pasadena.
Much has been made about the Buckeyes chance at revenge over Oregon. At Rose Bowl media day, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel
"I think once you have that environment together, then naturally there's proof of concept, I guess you could say, of being able to go back to it and look at to get better on," Gabriel said. "But I think there's pros and cons for both teams. I think that's just the situation we are in now."
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Goes Viral for Supporting Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Debut New Nike Gear Ahead Of Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: No. 1 Running Back Makhi Hughes To Commit To Oregon?
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Addresses Injuries, Oregon Ducks' Trickery, Rose Bowl Matchup
The regular season meeting between the two teams was a back-and-forth contest. Ohio State's offense was driving down the field, trying to set up a game-winning field goal attempt, but Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard scrambled as time ran out, giving Oregon the win.
Before the game, Howard talked about that final play and how much he still thinks about it.
"I still have nightmares about that play. I'm thankful that we even get a chance to go out there and play these guys again. The way we lost that game, it still hurts," said Howard.
As the higher seed, Oregon will be wearing green jerseys with exclusive Kobe cleats, white pants, and chrome helmets. The sunset over the Rose Bowl is one of the most iconic images in all of sports, and the Ducks' helmets should reflect the colorful sky later in the evening.
Ohio State will be wearing white as the lower seed. The Buckeyes are wearing special edition helmets "The Grandaddy of Them All," featuring a rose decal within the red stripe on the Ohio State helmets.
This article will be updated throughout the game.
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix 'Jealous' Of Brother Tez Johnson, Oregon Ducks' Rose Bowl
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Unveil White Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence