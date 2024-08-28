Oregon Ducks Football Injury Report Ahead of Season Opener
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks football program begins the 2024 football season Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Idaho Vandals. Many players will be making their debut as an Oregon Duck, including transfers Dillon Gabriel, Derrick Harmon, and more. There are also various seasoned returners poised to take the field Saturday. However, like many other programs across the country, the Ducks are not 100 percent healthy. Seven of Oregon's key players have been out with injuries for periods of time. Throughout the week, Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided updates on some of his injured Ducks.
Jahlil Florence:
Florence, a junior cornerback out of Southeast San Diego, California, is not expected to play Saturday according to Oregon Coach Dan Lanning. Florence suffered an injury to his right knee last season, sidelining him for Oregon's final three games of the 2023 season and throughout the offseason.
“He’s not there yet,” Lanning said. “Still conservative on what we’re letting him do. He’s still gonna be aggressive with his rehab and put him in a position where he can go out there and do more for us. But right now he’s not available.”
Dakoda Fields:
Another defensive back who will not take the field is true freshman Dakoda Fields. Fields will not play in Oregon's season opener against the Idaho Vandals due to a knee injury.
“Dakota's gonna be down, down for a little bit. Had any injury, we're have to get work to get him back. Don't want to put a timeline on it, but it'll be a while,” said Lanning Wednesday.
Dave Iuli:
Iuli, a junior defensive lineman, is on the road to recovery after suffering a broken foot from the spring. Although Iuli was able to practice to a limited extent in Oregon's fall camp, Lanning is not expecting him to play Saturday.
“I don't think Dave will be available,” said Lanning during Monday’s press conference.
Gary Bryant Jr.:
Bryant, a key member of Oregon's No. 1 ranked receiver corps, has been taking reps on the practice field this week after being out for some time during fall camp, however the possibility of Bryant taking the field Saturday has not been ruled out.
“Gary I think could be available,” said Lanning Monday.
Matthew Bedford:
Bedford, a transfer out of the University of Indiana, is not expected to play Saturday. Bedford was a top contender for the Ducks' starting center position after being a multi-year starter for the Hoosiers. However, the 6-6, 315-pound lineman suffered an injury to his left knee during Oregon's fall camp.
“He’s down for a little bit,” Lanning said earlier this month. “I think it’s bound to be determined, based on his recovery what that looks like. We’re not gonna be selfishly trying to push him back to get him here tomorrow. I don’t think that’s realistic. Will he be able to play games for us this year? Yeah, absolutely I think he will.”
My’Keil Gardner:
Gardner, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, is out for an extended amount of time with an undisclosed injury and will not be available Saturday.
“My’Keil is probably going to be down for a while,” explained Lanning last week. “We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight. He’s going to be down for a little bit.”
Oregon's official injury report will be released Saturday approximately two hours before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff as the Big Ten Conference requires a player availability report for all teams prior to each game.
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
MORE: How Much NIL Money Built Oregon Ducks Current Football Roster?
MORE: Exclusive: Oregon Football Legends Jonathan Stewart and Kenjon Barner Announce Podcast
MORE: Quarterback Marcus Mariota Injury Update: Sidelined Again But For How Long?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal With Heisman Hopefuls