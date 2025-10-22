Ducks Digest

What Dante Moore's Latest Stats Say About the Oregon Quarterback

Coming off one of his worst graded college games in the Oregon Ducks' loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, quarterback Dante Moore responded to those questioning his leadership with a nation-leading grade against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Ally Osborne

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Going into the No. 6 Oregon Ducks' week 8 game at SHI Stadium for their showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a large amount of eyes were on quarterback Dante Moore.

Just a week prior, the sophomore put in one of his worst college performances of the season against an undefeated No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, as Oregon's nationwide longest home winning streak was broken. So, how did he respond?

According to the numbers, Moore completed one of the best games of his college career against the Scarlet Knights, and it's setting the tone for how Duck fans look at the rest of the season.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutg
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Balling Out In Piscataway

Against Rutgers, Moore finished the night completing 15 of 20 passes (75 percent) and picking up 290 yards with four touchdowns. Moore did have an interception, coming halfway through the third quarter with a pass intended for wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

Compare that to Moore's numbers against Indiana, and it's night and day for the Duck. Moore only completed 62 percent of his passes against the Hoosiers, with 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions to show for it.

Both interceptions came on back-to-back passing plays for the Ducks, with the final pick off of Moore leading to the Hoosiers' victory formation.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs with the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defen
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs with the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive linemen Mikail Kamara (6) and Stephen Daley (8) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore Under Pressure Factor in Indiana Performance

It's also important to note that Moore also faced the most pressure he had ever seen in his college career in the pocket vs the Hoosiers. Moore was sacked six times against Indiana for a loss of 35 yards, and the amount he was roughed up played a toll, as Moore rarely went past his first check in the pocket before scrambling or passing to a faulty result while playing the Hoosiers.

Safe to say, Moore's numbers are a complete change from the week prior. Comparing them to the rest of the season's statistics, Moore had his worst game in college, followed by his best one.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball during the first half ag
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PFF's Top Graded Quarterbacks Through Week 8

1. 93.2 Dante Moore, Oregon
2. 91.4 Julian Sayin, Ohio State
3. 88.1 Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
4. 83.7 Bryce Underwood, Michigan
5. 80.6 Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
6. 68.4 Drake Lindsey, Minnesota
7. 65.2 Mark Gronowski, Iowa
8. 64.7 Jayden Maiava, USC
9. 64.5 Malachi Singleton, Arkansas
10. 63.0 Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutg
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moore Took Moore Risks, and They Paid Off

When continuing to compare both the Indiana game and the Rutgers game in terms of Moore's performance, there's also a difference in the throws Moore decided to make.

Against Indiana, though there was the occasional deep ball downfield for the Duck quarterback, Moore kept things mostly to screens behind the line of scrimmage and short passes within five yards of the line.

In the game against Rutgers, Moore was a little more confident in his targets, and that shows in the length of his throws. Moore had an 83 percent completion rate on mid-range passes from 5-14 yards with six attempts, favoring heavily the middle and right side of the field.

Moore also clocked in an impressive 75 percent completion rate when it comes to long range passing with 15 or more yards. The Duck put in four throws downfield, which is similar to the amount of deep targets against the Hoosiers, but more of these passes landed.

Indiana defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt sacks Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct
Indiana defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt sacks Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a quarterback who just a week ago seemed to have the Heisman Trophy race seep through his fingers, there may still be life in a late season run for the honor with a statement bounce-back game against the Scarlet Knights as the resurgence.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

