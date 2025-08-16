Ducks Digest

LIVE Updates: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Makes NFL Debut vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to make his NFL debut when the Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason matchup. The former Oregon Ducks star missed the Browns opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Cory Pappas

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is making his NFL debut when the Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles run their second preseason game. The former Oregon Ducks star missed the Browns preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury, but Gabriel is set to start for the Browns against the Eagles.

Browns vs. Eagles is set to kick off on Saturday, August. 16 at 10 a.m PT and will be broadcast on NFL Network. 

Dillon Gabriel to Make NFL Debut vs. Eagles

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

When Dillon Gabriel takes the field in Philadelphia on Saturday, it will be his first appearance as a professional. Gabriel played six seasons in college from 2019 through 2024 for three different schools: the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon Ducks. 

In his most recent season in 2024 with Oregon, he helped lead them to a Big Ten conference title and a College Football Playoff berth. Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also rushing for another 149 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. 

Gabriel was named a 2024 Heisman trophy finalist and finished third in voting; only behind Heisman winner and Travis Hunter and star running back Ashton Jeanty. Hunter and Jeanty were each top 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He is one of five active quarterbacks in the Browns quarterback room with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley. 

Sanders got the start in Cleveland's first preseason game while Gabriel was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Now, Sanders is dealing with an oblique injury, giving Gabriel a chance to earn more reps in the game. Sanders also dealt with arm soreness earlier in training camp as the Browns quarterback room has suffered its fair share of injuries.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The game against the Eagles will be Gabriel’s first opportunity to show fans around the country that he has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. In Sanders' debut, the former Colorado Buffaloes turned heads with his performance, leading many to argue that Sanders should be Cleveland's starter. Will Gabriel's debut make a similar impression?

This article will be updated live throughout Gabriel's appearance.

