Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Hosting A Top California Recruit: Tight End Rahzario Edwards

Four-star tight end recruit Rahzario Edwards from Northern California is taking a visit to Eugene with the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. The elite prospect Edwards will also visit the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Ole Miss Rebels.

Arden Cravalho

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The No. 2 tight end in the 2027 recruiting class looks to be an offensive priority for Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's future roster, as star junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq should be heavily considering leaving the program after the 2025 campaign for the 2026 NFL Draft. Four-star recruit Rahzario Edwards has three set official visits with members of the Big Ten Conference, plus one to an SEC foe.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards will make the following visits, according to 247Sports:

Oregon Ducks - June 12

UCLA Bruins - June 17

USC Trojans - June 17

Ole Miss Rebels - June 20

This won't be the first time that Edwards has been to Eugene, checking out the annual spring football game on an unofficial visit back on Apr. 26 inside Autzen Stadium. He left rather impressed by the sheer love that he received from the Oregon coaching staff.

Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein, right, participates in a drill with defensive back Steve Step
Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein, right, participates in a drill with defensive back Steve Stephens IV and quarterback Ty Thompson on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 03 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Oregon is definitely up there for me. (Defensive coordinator) Coach Tosh (Lupoi) is my guy, so is (tight ends) coach (Drew) Mehringer. They're definitely recruiting me the hardest right now... I love the staff. They're great people. (Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks) Coach (Will) Stein is a great guy, and the spring game was lit. Coach (Dan) Lanning is my guy, too."

Rahzario Edwards via 247Sports

Right now, Oregon, USC, and Ole Miss all have around a 20 percent chance of landing his commitment on On3's recruiting prediction machine.

The 6-6, 210-pound recruit has impressive physical size and hails from Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California. Edwards is a typical tight end byproduct of the basketball court, but seems to be putting more investment into his recruiting effort on the gridiron. He's now considered one of Northern California's top players, ranking as No. 2 overall coming out of the entire state (per On3).

Combat Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles Fighting Ducks inside linebacker Dylan Williams as the Fighting Ducks face off ag
Combat Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles Fighting Ducks inside linebacker Dylan Williams as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards was honored as a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after finishing with 51 catches for 921 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He plans to play three sports in his junior season (football, basketball, baseball). What seems to stand out through football is his rather large stature when sizing up his opposing defenders and overall physicality when going up for the "coin flip" challenges through the air.

"He’s long and athletic with high-level body control. He put up big numbers as a sophomore for one of the state’s true power programs and is an easy national recruit, talented enough to play for anyone... He dominates in the air and has strong hands and great timing on jump balls. You can see the hoop's background there in his ability to win 50-50 balls at the catch point, and he Eugenis a smooth, fluid athlete in how he moves."

247Sports Analyst Greg Biggins

It's worth noting that five-star tight end commit Kendre Harrison from the 2026 recruiting class will play for both Lanning as well as coach Dana Altman with the basketball program at Matthew Knight Arena starting in his freshman campaign. One has to wonder if that could affect Edwards' decision when considering Oregon as his final destination.

