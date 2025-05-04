Rams' Sean McVay Shares Vision For Terrance Ferguson
Rams fans should feel very excited about Terrance Ferguson.
Sean McVay recently spoke to Adam Schein of SiriusXM about Ferguson, stating his excitement about the prospects of his new weapon.
“For us to be able to go back, still get a player that we would’ve felt good with earlier in terms of where we would’ve drafted him, was a really big deal,” he said. “I'm excited about how it unfolded. I give a ton of credit to Tony Pastoors, obviously Les and our group, but it worked out really well and we were super excited about being able to come away with Terrance Ferguson, who we have big plans for.”
“He’s a versatile player. It enables us to be a little bit more multiple in some of the personnel we can present to defenses..."
McVay also spoke about his plans for Ferguson after the Rams selected him on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"There are a lot of things to like. I think number one, when you hear the backstory, a guy that's overcome some adversity, obviously a special human. I have a lot of respect for [Oregon Head Coach] Dan Lanning and what they've done at that program. Then you just watch the body of work. He reminds me a lot of [Former NFL TE] Chris Cooley."
"He has some similar body mannerisms to [Chiefs TE] Travis Kelce. Chris Cooley was one of the first players that I ever coached in this league. He's a great football player. You could see he had a great feel [for the game], [and] great savvy. Same thing, I remember my first year coaching tight ends evaluating and Travis Kelce coming out of Cincinnati. Those are big, lofty comparisons so certainly not saying that he's those guys yet, but there are a lot of instincts. He plays with a change of pace when the ball gets in his hands."
"I think he can play in the ‘C’ area and he’s moved around the formation. When things go off-schedule, he shows what a great feel that he has to find soft spots. I thought he and [Former Oregon QB Dillon] Gabriel had a great rapport. I'm really excited to get him in that tight end room with Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. It allows us to be able to explore maybe doing some different things. We'll see where it goes but he's a stud. We're very excited about him."
Considering his words, this points to Ferguson expected to see significant playing time as a rookie, and it seems before the end of the season, there is a good chance Ferguson could take the TE1 position from Tyler Higbee.
