Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Boosts NFL Draft Stock After Stellar Combine Performance
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson put on an impressive showing during Friday night's workout at the NFL Combine. His 4.63-second 40-yard dash and his 39-inch vertical leap were the best numbers posted by any other player at his position.
Ferguson's showing at the combine has him trending upwards in draft class that is deep at tight end. However, it must be noted that Penn State tight end Tyler Warren did not participate in any drills. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is rehabbing from shoulder surgery after injuring his AC joint during the season, keeping him out of the combine drills.
Warren and Loveland are expected to be the first tight ends taken off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft. Will Ferguson be the third?
NFL.com's Chad Reuter chose Ferguson as one of two tight ends who boosted their draft stock during Friday's workouts.
"With other tight ends taking a step back on Friday with their performance at the combine, Ferguson might have secured a Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) spot. . . . The former Duck caught everything thrown his way with ease during the workout, reeling in a ball thrown above his head on a deep route and toe-tapping on the sideline in a jump-ball drill. He had suddenness in his routes that many of his fellow tight end prospects lacked, separating himself in a competitive group," wrote Reuter.
MORE: Five-Star Brandon Arrington To Oregon Ducks? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation
MORE: Why Terrance Ferguson Is Perfect Fit For Denver Broncos: NFL Scouting Combine Live Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Insane Highlights In Playoffs, 55-Game Win Streak
Reuter also highlighted South Carolina's Joshua Simon as one of the top performers from Friday. Simon's 40-yard dash time of 4.65 seconds and his vertical leap of 38 inches are the second-best numbers posted by a tight end, only behind Ferguson.
Before working out at the combine, Ferguson spoke to the media about his unofficial meeting with the Denver Broncos. Ferguson spoke about the potential of playing for his hometown team in Denver as well as playing with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
The former Ducks tight end played two seasons with Nix when the two were at Oregon. Ferguson caught 11 total touchdowns from Nix in 2022 and 2023, and the pair could be reunited in Denver.
“Growing up in Denver, everyone’s a Broncos fan. To be able to play with a teammate, (Nix), you had a great relationship with, won a lot of games with – I’d say even more than that, off the field me and Bo have a great relationship. I’m still really good friends with Bo. Keep up with him. Obviously being from Denver my whole family roots for the Broncos," Ferguson said per 9News.
In addition to the Broncos, a number of NFL teams will be looking to add a tight end through the draft. The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts have a need at the position as well. Ferguson's performance at the combine could have solidified himself as the No. 3 tight end in his draft class.