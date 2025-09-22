Marcus Mariota's Emotional Moment On Football Journey Shows Leadership That Began Before NFL
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, one of the most beloved Oregon Ducks of all time, led his team to a decisive 41–24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
After the game, Mariota grew emotional reflecting on his journey... a path that began in Hawaii and then Eugene, where he became the first Duck to ever win the Heisman Trophy. His trademark leadership has been evident since his college days, and it continues to define him in the NFL.
Mariota's Emotional Moment After Win
With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels out with injury, Mariota shined in the victory to regain momentum in the NFC East Division. Mariota's composure shined as he finished 15 for 21 for 206 yards with passing touchdown. He showed flashes of his dual-threat ability from his Ducks days, adding one rushing touchdown with 40 yards on six carries.
It was Mariota's first NFL start since 2022 and after the game he got emotional.
"First of all, God is good. I just... This means a lot to me," Mariota said as his eyes teared up. "So it was awesome. It was such a good group of guys that were dedicated to doing their best and executing. And it was fun to be a part of today."
"Just thinking about my journey. That's about it. You know, the ups and the downs. And I was a part of a great franchise with the Raiders. And to see some of these guys and to play against them, it was a lot of fun for me and I'm just a part of such a great culture and I'll never take that for granted and I'm just truly blessed and truly appreciative of it," Mariota said when asked why he got emotional.
Mariota played on the Raiders from 2020-2021 so seeing his former team and teammates brought up some feelings. His NFL career journey when the Tennessee Titans drafted Mariota No. 2 overall in 2015 NFL Draft. Mariota played in Tennessee for five seasons and also had played for the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
Another connection from the game - The Raiders have a familiar face as offensive coordinator: Chip Kelly. Kelly was Mariota's head coach at Oregon when the two teamed up for a football renaissance in Eugene.
Mariota's Leadership
Mariota's kindness and leadership followed him to the NFL and was also on full display while at Oregon, guiding the Ducks to the College Football Playoff and becoming a Heisman winner. His emotional reflection shows the continuity of his leadership from Eugene through every NFL stop. Mariota’s story is about perseverance, humility, and growth that started long before Sundays.
The most decorated player in school history, Mariota led Oregon to more wins (36) than any other Oregon quarterback in three seasons. His positive presence still shines in Eugene with a lasting impact.
One way Marcus Mariota continues to lead in Eugene is through his Motiv8 Foundation. The foundation focuses on creating positive educational and athletic opportunities for kids, providing food and supplies to the homeless and those in need, and giving back to the communities that shaped Mariota’s journey. According to its website, the Motiv8 Foundation has already awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to programs that promote healthy lifestyles and opportunity.
Another way Mariota's leadership is on full display is through his impact on former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is also from Hawaii. Mariota was provided support to Gabriel throughout his own NFL draft process.
“People say not to meet their heroes or whatever, but gosh, I met mine. I’m very appreciative of him because he’s the same guy that represents the right thing," said Gabriel.
Gabriel received permission from Mariota to wear No. 8, and the two Ducks quarterbacks have built a special relationship. Mariota famously wore No. 8 while at Oregon, and the number signifies eight main islands of Hawai'i.
"I'm just happy to have that relationship. It is very special. Like I said, a lot of people they don't have to do any of this, but he's understanding of the role he plays and the leader he was, the trailblazer he was and is for Hawai'i athletes," said Gabriel of Mariota at the end of the 2024 football season. "So I appreciate that and don't take it lightly because he he doesn't have to do it. But he does it out of a kindness of his heart and knows that I'm just a guy chasing my dream as well."
Mariota’s impact on the NFL, and on former Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, is undeniable. But the beloved Duck’s leadership was evident long before he ever stepped onto an NFL field.