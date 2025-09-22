Ducks Digest

Marcus Mariota's Emotional Moment On Football Journey Shows Leadership That Began Before NFL

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is a beloved Oregon Duck who led the Commanders to a big 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After the game, Mariota got emotional when talking about his journey. Mariota was the first Duck to win the Heisman Trophy and his exemplary leadership began long before he was in the NFL.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) react from the sidelines during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) react from the sidelines during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, one of the most beloved Oregon Ducks of all time, led his team to a decisive 41–24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the game, Mariota grew emotional reflecting on his journey... a path that began in Hawaii and then Eugene, where he became the first Duck to ever win the Heisman Trophy. His trademark leadership has been evident since his college days, and it continues to define him in the NFL.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota jayden daniels oregon ducks heisman injury dan quinn nfl draft super bowl
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota jayden daniels oregon ducks heisman injury dan quinn nfl draft super bowl / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Mariota's Emotional Moment After Win

With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels out with injury, Mariota shined in the victory to regain momentum in the NFC East Division. Mariota's composure shined as he finished 15 for 21 for 206 yards with passing touchdown. He showed flashes of his dual-threat ability from his Ducks days, adding one rushing touchdown with 40 yards on six carries.

It was Mariota's first NFL start since 2022 and after the game he got emotional.

"First of all, God is good. I just... This means a lot to me," Mariota said as his eyes teared up. "So it was awesome. It was such a good group of guys that were dedicated to doing their best and executing. And it was fun to be a part of today."

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (0) looks on during the first half against
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (0) looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Just thinking about my journey. That's about it. You know, the ups and the downs. And I was a part of a great franchise with the Raiders. And to see some of these guys and to play against them, it was a lot of fun for me and I'm just a part of such a great culture and I'll never take that for granted and I'm just truly blessed and truly appreciative of it," Mariota said when asked why he got emotional.

Mariota played on the Raiders from 2020-2021 so seeing his former team and teammates brought up some feelings. His NFL career journey when the Tennessee Titans drafted Mariota No. 2 overall in 2015 NFL Draft. Mariota played in Tennessee for five seasons and also had played for the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Another connection from the game - The Raiders have a familiar face as offensive coordinator: Chip Kelly. Kelly was Mariota's head coach at Oregon when the two teamed up for a football renaissance in Eugene.

MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Reveals Week 5 Location

MORE: What Oregon State Coach Trent Bray Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon Ducks' Rivalry Victory Over Oregon State

Mariota's Leadership

Mariota's kindness and leadership followed him to the NFL and was also on full display while at Oregon, guiding the Ducks to the College Football Playoff and becoming a Heisman winner. His emotional reflection shows the continuity of his leadership from Eugene through every NFL stop. Mariota’s story is about perseverance, humility, and growth that started long before Sundays.

The most decorated player in school history, Mariota led Oregon to more wins (36) than any other Oregon quarterback in three seasons. His positive presence still shines in Eugene with a lasting impact.

New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota poses with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the Ne
Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota poses with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One way Marcus Mariota continues to lead in Eugene is through his Motiv8 Foundation. The foundation focuses on creating positive educational and athletic opportunities for kids, providing food and supplies to the homeless and those in need, and giving back to the communities that shaped Mariota’s journey. According to its website, the Motiv8 Foundation has already awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to programs that promote healthy lifestyles and opportunity.

Another way Mariota's leadership is on full display is through his impact on former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is also from Hawaii. Mariota was provided support to Gabriel throughout his own NFL draft process.

“People say not to meet their heroes or whatever, but gosh, I met mine. I’m very appreciative of him because he’s the same guy that represents the right thing," said Gabriel.

Gabriel received permission from Mariota to wear No. 8, and the two Ducks quarterbacks have built a special relationship. Mariota famously wore No. 8 while at Oregon, and the number signifies eight main islands of Hawai'i.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentati
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

"I'm just happy to have that relationship. It is very special. Like I said, a lot of people they don't have to do any of this, but he's understanding of the role he plays and the leader he was, the trailblazer he was and is for Hawai'i athletes," said Gabriel of Mariota at the end of the 2024 football season. "So I appreciate that and don't take it lightly because he he doesn't have to do it. But he does it out of a kindness of his heart and knows that I'm just a guy chasing my dream as well."

Mariota’s impact on the NFL, and on former Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, is undeniable. But the beloved Duck’s leadership was evident long before he ever stepped onto an NFL field.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football