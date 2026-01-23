Massive National Championship Game TV Ratings Approach Oregon vs. Ohio State Record
The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 on Monday night to secure their first national championship in program history. Millions around the country were drawn to this game as it was the most watched championship since the Oregon Ducks played the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2015 after the 2014 regular season.
National Championship Game Gets Ratings Boost
An average of 30.1 million viewers tuned in to see Indiana take on Miami for the national championship according to ESPN PR. This was the most watched college football game since Oregon and Ohio State played in the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship back in the 2014-15 season.
That game averaged 34.1 million viewers and Ohio State won 42-20. Not only was it the first CFP championship, but Ohio State's upset over Alabama in the semifinals combined with Oregon's run with Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota added national intrigue to the matchup.
The Indiana-Miami game had a huge ratings spike compared to the national championship last season. Ohio State and Notre Dame averaged just 22.1 million viewers in that game. Both were on the same network (ESPN) and in the same time slot on a Monday night in late January.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Update On Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton
MORE: One Underrated Transfer In The Oregon Ducks' Portal Class
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule Reveal
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Why Was Indiana-Miami Was Such A Big Draw?
Why was Indiana-Miami such a big draw compared to years’ past? College football fans were fascinated by Indiana’s rise as a program. The Hoosiers were historically one of the worst college football schools in the country. Everything changed when they hired Curt Cignetti as coach after the 2023 season.
Cignetti took over a 3-9 Hoosiers team and led them to 11 wins in his first season. They made the playoff in the 2024 season, but were bounced right away in the first round. Many thought that Indiana would regress in 2025. They did anything but.
Indiana and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza put the entire sport on notice when they went into Autzen Stadium and upset the Ducks 30-20 in the October. This snapped a near three-year home winning streak for Oregon. Indiana marched along the rest of the season beating anyone in their way, including the defending national champion Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game.
Indiana entered the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team and looked every bit of it in their first two playoff wins over Alabama and Oregon. Miami gave them a run for their money in the title game, but the Hoosiers still came out on top.
Miami, on the other hand, has a history of winning national titles, but it has been since 2001 when they last were national champions. This season, they were led by coach Mario Cristobal, who was a former Hurricanes player from 1989-1992.
They had a chance to win the title at their home stadium, as Hard Rock Stadium was the site of the big game, but came up just short.
Oregon Path to Title Now Even More Difficult
Heading into the 2026 season, the Oregon Ducks will have their work cut out for them if they want to make a run for their first national title in program history.
In addition to having to deal with big-time Big Ten programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and USC, Indiana is now on that list. Oregon saw this first hand with Indiana handing them both of their losses this season, including the 56-22 blowout in the Peach Bowl.
The Hoosiers showed they are a force to be reckoned with and this championship could just be the start of it all.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1