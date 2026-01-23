Massive National Championship Game TV Ratings Approach Oregon vs. Ohio State Record

The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 on Monday night to secure their first national championship in program history. Millions around the country were drawn to this game as it was the most watched championship since the Oregon Ducks played the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2015 after the 2014 regular season.

National Championship Game Gets Ratings Boost

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An average of 30.1 million viewers tuned in to see Indiana take on Miami for the national championship according to ESPN PR. This was the most watched college football game since Oregon and Ohio State played in the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship back in the 2014-15 season.

That game averaged 34.1 million viewers and Ohio State won 42-20. Not only was it the first CFP championship, but Ohio State's upset over Alabama in the semifinals combined with Oregon's run with Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota added national intrigue to the matchup.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) scores a 33-yard touchdown between Oregon Ducks defensive back Chris Seisay (12) and defensive back Troy Hill (13) during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 12, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) | Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana-Miami game had a huge ratings spike compared to the national championship last season. Ohio State and Notre Dame averaged just 22.1 million viewers in that game. Both were on the same network (ESPN) and in the same time slot on a Monday night in late January.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Update On Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton

MORE: One Underrated Transfer In The Oregon Ducks' Portal Class



MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule Reveal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Why Was Indiana-Miami Was Such A Big Draw?

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lift the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why was Indiana-Miami such a big draw compared to years’ past? College football fans were fascinated by Indiana’s rise as a program. The Hoosiers were historically one of the worst college football schools in the country. Everything changed when they hired Curt Cignetti as coach after the 2023 season.

Cignetti took over a 3-9 Hoosiers team and led them to 11 wins in his first season. They made the playoff in the 2024 season, but were bounced right away in the first round. Many thought that Indiana would regress in 2025. They did anything but.

Indiana and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza put the entire sport on notice when they went into Autzen Stadium and upset the Ducks 30-20 in the October. This snapped a near three-year home winning streak for Oregon. Indiana marched along the rest of the season beating anyone in their way, including the defending national champion Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Indiana entered the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team and looked every bit of it in their first two playoff wins over Alabama and Oregon. Miami gave them a run for their money in the title game, but the Hoosiers still came out on top.

Miami, on the other hand, has a history of winning national titles, but it has been since 2001 when they last were national champions. This season, they were led by coach Mario Cristobal, who was a former Hurricanes player from 1989-1992.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They had a chance to win the title at their home stadium, as Hard Rock Stadium was the site of the big game, but came up just short.

Oregon Path to Title Now Even More Difficult

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 season, the Oregon Ducks will have their work cut out for them if they want to make a run for their first national title in program history.

In addition to having to deal with big-time Big Ten programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and USC, Indiana is now on that list. Oregon saw this first hand with Indiana handing them both of their losses this season, including the 56-22 blowout in the Peach Bowl.

The Hoosiers showed they are a force to be reckoned with and this championship could just be the start of it all.