Micah Parsons, Green Bay Trade A Problem For Oregon’s Penei Sewell?
One of the biggest NFL storylines of the offseason revolved around former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons who was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal.
With Parsons now in the NFC North, current Detroit Lions offensive tackle and former Oregon Ducks star Penei Sewell is now responsible for stifling the elite pass rusher two times each season. In week 1 of the NFL regular season, Green Bay beat Detroit 27-13 and the first divisional matchup between Parsons and Sewell lived up to expectations.
Sewell vs. Parsons Results
How did Parsons and Sewell fare against each other? Despite only playing 29 snaps while dealing with a back injury, Parsons made his presence felt on the field. In the box score, Parsons finished with one sack and one tackle for loss, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky illustrated how Parsons was still able to impact Detroit's offense.
Green Bay's defense especially found success in the fourth quarter, logging four sacks and nine TFLs in the final frame.
On the other hand, Sewell did not have his best day, at least according to his grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Sewell was graded at 54.6, good for No. 27 out of 36 eligible offensive tackles. It's only one game, but Sewell's grade while competing against Parsons is quite lower than his 2024 PFF grade of 87.5, good for top-five at his position.
What Parsons Said After Facing Sewell
After the game, Parsons spoke to the media and gave some of his instant reactions to facing Penei for the first time as a member of the Packers. Parsons clearly respects Sewell as the former Dallas star compared the Lions offensive tackle to Philadelphia Eagles veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson, considered one of the best tackles in the NFL.
"I just feel like I embraced the matchup, and you got to win those matchups," said Parsons. "And then during the game, they gave me my respect. They came back with the chips, the slides. That's the type of respect that is warranted, but you've got to earn it out there on the field. You know, I got to go show them that I can beat their best."
"That's going to be a rivalry for the next four or five years. I'm not gonna be able to get rid of him. He's a hell of a player. I told him, I said, 'You're my new rivalry now. I don't got Lane (Johnson) no more. It's gonna be you. I'mma see you twice a year, so we might as well buckle up. It's going to be a long one," said Parsons.
Coming out of Oregon, Sewell was highly regarded as a top offensive tackle prospect after becoming the first player in Ducks to win the Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior offensive lineman in college football. Sewell actually won the prestigious award as a sophomore at just 19 years old.
Although he's considered a dominant athlete himself, Sewell might have his hands full facing an athletic freak like Micah Parsons two times each season.