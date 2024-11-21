Oregon Ducks Hosting Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart This Weekend, Top Uncommitted Recruit
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans are going head-to-head for one of the best prospects in the class of 2025, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman out of New Orleans, Louisiana, is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 3 2025 defensive lineman in the nation, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.
The Ducks are hosting Stewart, one of the most elite uncommitted recruits from the class of 2025, this weekend in Eugene.
Stewart has received a plethora of offers from some of the largest names in college football, including Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, and USC. Stewart visited Oregon back on October 12 for Oregon’s highly anticipated matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Stewart’s trainer from Edge Assassins Clyde Alexander talked to On3 about why Oregon would be a great fit for Stewart.
“Jahkeem is more of a country kid,” Alexander said. “He’s going to have the opportunity to go fishing and hunting and take advantage of what Oregon has to offer as far as nature. I think it’s going to be great."
“They’re not playing a game," Alexander continued. "We’ve been to a game-day atmosphere. He’s been on campus multiple times in different situations. I think this is going to be an opportunity for him to get to hang around the staff on their downtime and see what it looks like."
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the Ducks will utilize their bye week for recruiting efforts.
"We had a big personnel meeting earlier this week," Lanning said on Wednesday. "Continue to evaluate who we can add to our roster and where we're at with guys that are currently committed, and be able to make those connections and tap in."
Stewart will sign during the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 4 and enroll early, per On3. Oregon's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks eighth in the country and Stewart's commitment would boost the Ducks' class up the rankings.
The weekend of October 12 was a huge recruiting opportunity for the Ducks, as it gave Oregon the chance to show some of the nation’s most sought-after prospects what kind of environment Oregon has. After Oregon’s win, fans rushed the field, and Oregon emerged as a top contender to land many of the recruits who were in attendance. One of these recruits was Stewart.
“I can definitely see myself playing in that type of environment. The Oregon fans showed me a ton of love,” said Stewart of his visit.
However, the Oregon visit was not Stewart’s only trip that was more than successful. Stewart recently visited USC for the Trojans’ matchup against Nebraska, where the Trojans beat the Huskers 28–20.
“It was a phenomenal visit,” Stewart told On3.
Prior to Stewart’s visit to Los Angeles, the five-star prospect took a two-hour trip down the road to visit the LSU Tigers, another program vying for Stewart’s commitment.
"There are a lot of people around the state of Louisiana that think he ultimately will end up at LSU," On3 Vice President Steve Wiltfong said. "But my intel on Jahkeem Stewart, talking to people in his camp, is that USC and Ohio State are the programs that I feel like have been in the lead for a lot of this process, but Oregon has hung around in this recruitment."
According to On3, USC knocked the visit out of the park, setting the tone for what an official visit should look like. However, Oregon will have its chance to sway Stewart as conversations with each staff are taking place daily.
During the 2023 season, Stewart finished his sophomore year at New Orleans’ Saint Augustine in Louisiana with 85 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks. He then decided to reclassify to the class of 2025 and transfer to Edna Karr in New Orleans, Louisiana.
As the nation’s top programs compete for Stewart’s commitment, it should be noted that Oregon’s recruiting strategy should not be overlooked. Not only is Oregon in constant communication with Stewart and other top prospects, but the Ducks are actively showing why Oregon is a school anyone should want to play for.
The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation, fueling the fire for landing top prospects. On top of that, Oregon has won in big games such as the Ohio State game, where the Ducks ultimately came out on top.
Lanning almost seemed to use the victory as a recruiting campaign, saying, “This is why you come to Oregon,” and, “If you see any good players, tell them to come here,” after the victory.
"[Stewart] has called Dan Lanning a 'defensive genius.' He got to come out to Autzen Stadium and soak in that atmosphere," Wiltfong said. "He said he saw everything he needed to see... I think coming out of this visit, Oregon has a great chance to land Jahkeem Stewart."
