Los Angeles Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Makes Bold Statement About Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh clearly has no shortage of confidence in quarterback Justin Herbert.
A former star for the Oregon Ducks, Herbert has proven time and again that he was well worth the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has unfortunately been on the wrong end of too many frustrating losses often due to no fault of his own. Now in the first year under Harbaugh, the culture has shifted and the Chargers find themselves squarely in the mix for a playoff run, but the head coach made it clear while delivering some big-time praise that his star quarterback remains the driving force behind it all.
During his meeting with the media Wednesday, Harbaugh called Herbert "one of the best of all-time" in a statement that has already turned some heads.
“Enjoy it. He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all-time,” Harbaugh said. “I do not feel at all like I’m going out on a limb in saying that. ... Everything you could say good about a quarterback and then some. Talent and effort, and just intangibles that are off the chart. Every measurement you could have for a quarterback, tangible or intangible, he possesses at the highest level. It’s like being around greatness every day.”
Harbaugh, a one-time Pro Bowler that played quarterback for 14 years in the NFL, knows a thing or two about the position and has seen some of the league's greatest players come and go. While his praise for Herbert certainly comes with a bit of bias, it's clear he feels the former Duck is more than capable of leading the Chargers back to relevancy.
So far this season, Herbert has gone 176 of 277 passing for 2,186 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception. He's added 41 carries for 182 yards and one touchdown. Currently second place in the AFC West with a 7-3 record, the Chargers are on a four-game winning streak entering Week 12's Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
During his four-year career at Oregon, Herbert completed 827 of 1,293 passes for 10,541 yards, 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions to go along with 13 rushing touchdowns. His passing yardage mark remains second all-time in Ducks program history.
Harbaugh's Chargers will face the Baltimore Ravens, led by his brother John Harbaugh, on Monday Night Football.
