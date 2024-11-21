Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota possibly has another opportunity at a starting job in the National Football League but not until next season. The New York Giants are looking for a new answer at quarterback and former Oregon Duck Mariota has been tied to New York as a great bridge option as a veteran who could also help in the development of a rookie signal-caller, like early-round NFL Draft selection, Shedeur Sanders from the Colorado Buffaloes.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has had a lackluster season, or career, to say the least. He was put to the far end of the bench by coach Brain Daboll, as Jones was demoted to the third quarterback on the depth chart behind now starter Tommy DeVito and second stringer Drew Lock.
Jones was drafted with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from the Duke Blue Devils and has continued to struggle in his sixth season with the New York organization. Through 10 games this season, he has thrown just eight touchdowns to seven interceptions with a 79.4 passer rating and 46.8 quarterback rating. With Jones being benched by the Giants, they avoid the $23 million injury option for him in 2025.
As for the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, former Oregon Duck quarterback Mariota has been mostly a mentor to Washington starting quarterback Jayden Daniels this season. Daniels was also drafted with the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the LSU Tigers.
In his rookie season, Daniels has thrown for 10 touchdowns on 2,338 yards while also rushing for four touchdowns on 468 yards. He's the current frontrunner for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year behind another former Oregon Duck and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
Mariota had his first chance under center this season for the Commanders when Daniels went down with a rib injury during the Oct. 20 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He ended up finishing with 205 passing yards and two touchdowns on 18-for-23 completions in the 40-7 victory.
With the confusion of what's going in the New York quarterback room and the success of Daniels in Washington, Mariota may have the opportunity to make a career change from veteran backup before the upcoming NFL Draft and move over to a potential starter for the franchise in dead last of the NFC. The Commanders are currently at a 7-4 record and in the final NFC playoff spot while the Giants are dealing with the struggles of being 2-8.
