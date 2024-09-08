Oregon Ducks' Coach Dan Lanning After Boise State: 'Angry, Relief'
It was a hot, hazy night in Eugene and the Autzen Stadium crowd was up-and-down with the cheers and boos alike. Despite the perpendicular play from the Oregon Ducks, Heisman hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his special teams pushed the program's nation-leading non-conference home winning streak to 34 games straight.
The dynamic specialists kept the Ducks in this one throughout. Oregon's Tez Johnson took an 85-yard punt to the house late in the third quarter to bring back life into the crowd and take the lead, 27-20. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning has a ton of trust in the versatility his offense can produce.
The difference tonight was special teams. Big punt return, big kick-off return. Those were really critical in this game.- Dan Lanning
After two massive rushing touchdowns for Boise State from star running back Ashton Jeanty to re-take control in the fourth quarter, Oregon's Noah Whittington ran back a kick the distance. His 100-yard return tied this one all up or the Ducks, 34-34. The blocking and effort from the special teams as whole stood out from Oregon's performance.
Continue to build that. A huge play by Noah (Whittington), you're gonna see a bunch of unbelievable blocks, strain and effort. We talk about how explosive plays get built around that. . . . When you have dynamic returners, it can makes things really special for you.- Dan Lanning
Whittington did get under the skin of his head coach with dropping the ball before he crossed into the end zone after his impactful effort. It was confirmed a touchdown after the offical review but questionable none to say the least. Luckily, Oregon's Jayden Limar scooped the ball up to truly secure it but Lanning's instant reaction to the whole ordeal wasn't pleasant.
Anger at first but then relief when I found out who picked the ball up. It's something that we can learn from as coaches and players- Dan Lanning
It eventually all came down to Oregon's kicker Atticus Sappington who did miss an extra point earlier for the Ducks in the third quarter. This was a similar chip shot from 25 yards out but he ended up drilling the kick this time as well as sealing the victory for the Ducks in the closing seconds, 37-34.
I told Atticus early on when he missed that extra point that you're gonna have another opportunity to kick again for this team and it's going to be the difference for us.- Dan Lanning
The end result against Boise State was oddly similar to Oregon's victory to open up the season against the Idaho Vandals. Lucky to get by and knowing a lot more work is needed from players and coaches alike, particularly on the offensive end.
I have a sense of relief because of the result. A lot of things that we can go attack and fix. I thought offensively we did a better job in the second half with moving the ball. We started off really slow and we got to figure out the cause of that, make sure it's not the case. That's our jobs as coaches.- Dan Lanning
No. 7 Oregon should be moving up in tomorrow's edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after No. 5 Notre Dame chocked in South Bend to Northern Illinois, 16-14. The rankings come out on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.
