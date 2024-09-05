Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Drops?
After a wild first week throughout college football and the Oregon Ducks just barely squeaking by with a win over the Idaho Vandals, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's odds for the Heisman Trophy are now in a three-way tie for the leader.
According to FanDuel, Gabriel currently stands at +850 to be named the best player in the country by the end of the season. Alongside him are two other quarterbacks, Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss and Cameron Ward of Miami.
Gabriel's odds to win the Heisman Trophy decreased, as he was the outright favorite at +700 before the season started.
Jaxson Dart threw for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns plus zero interceptions on 22-for-27 passes in the 76-0 shutout victory over Furman. The senior quarterback also did it on his feet with a 15-yard rushing touchdown for the Rebels. A spectacular start for a star in the Southeastern Conference that some of the media seem to be sleeping on.
Miami proved they are a team that could run away with the Atlantic Coast Conference title after Florida State and Clemson's rough beginning. The Hurricanes took care of business against their in-state rival Florida Gators in Gainesville, 41-17. Washington State transfer Cameron Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns as well as an interception on 26-35 passes in the win.
Gabriel threw for two touchdowns, zero interceptions with 380 passing yards on 41-for-49 completions in his first appearance in front of a filled Autzen Stadium. Without the Oklahoma transfer, the Oregon Ducks would be talking about their season in a whole different light just after one game but he's not worried. Gabriel is taking it one possession at a time, game by game.
"I just realize none of it (talk of Heisman) matters. You're only as good as your last game or practice or performance. That's what I'm focused on. The rest will take care of itself. I'm so obsessed with just winning. That's the main focus and goal. The rest will take care of itself. "- Dillon Gabriel
According to FanDuel, Oregon's odds to make the College Football Playoff dropped to -310 which is the fourth best behind Notre Dame (-410), Georgia (-600) and Ohio State at the top (-750). The Ducks have a +700 odd to win the national championship which is tied for the third best with Texas (+700). Ohio State is at No. 2 with +450 and Georgia is No. 1 with +270.
The first real test on a true national spotlight for the Ducks comes against running back Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his guys will host the Pacific Northwest foe on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT during the Big Ten spotlight on Peacock.
