New Orleans Saints Sign Juwan Johnson To New Contract: NFL Free Agency
Another former Oregon Ducks star is staying in the league, as tight end Juwan Johnson has signed a new deal with the New Orleans Saints. According to Johnson's manager AJ Vaynerchuk's social media, Johnson agreed to a three year extension worth $30 million with the Saints.
According to NFL Media reports. Johnson will be making a minimum of $30.75 million with $21.25 million guaranteed. Johnson's contract has the ability to pay out $34.5 million based on his performance.
Johnson, who came in at No. 36 on Pro Football Talk's top-100 free agents list, had a season of career highs with the Saints in 2024. Johnson put up a career high 50 catches for 548 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson saw the most action during New Orleans' last two games of the season, picking up 80 yards off 6 receptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 66 yards off 6 receptions (from 10 targets) vs the Las Vegas Raiders.
The tight end saw action in all 17 games during the 2024 season and is set to become the first on the depth chart for tight end based on this new deal.
Throughout his five years with the Saints, Johnson has put up two 500-yard seasons in 2024 and 2022. Over the course of his career, Johnson has put up 1,622 yards off 146 receptions and 18 touchdowns. Originally an undrafted free agent, Johnson switching from a wideout receiver to a tight end led to success with the Saints. With New Orleans coach Kellen Moore taking up the helm, Johnson now must find out how he fits in.
"It's definitely been a trying season I think with all that's happened, starting off hot and then losing seven straight, then losing a coach, and then battling back, finally getting our win and then just kind of going through the ebbs and flows, the ups and downs. It definitely hasn't been ideal for us, the fans, but it's a test of our character just us fighting through to the end," Johnson said during his 2024 end of season interview.
"It's really how do you respond after going through all this," Johnson continued. "Do you sulk in it in the offseason or do you go into the offseason working? I know what I'm going to do."
Johnson played for the Ducks with quarterback Justin Herbert for his senior season in 2019 after transferring from Penn State. He played in 10 games after missing the first four due to a leg muscle injury suffered during fall camp. Johnson started for the Ducks for six contests.
During his time with Oregon, Johnson excelled as a receiver with size and aggression, often shoving his way downfield for Herbert's deep targets. Johnson put up four touchdowns and 467 yards off 30 receptions during the 2019 season, becoming one of three PAC-12 Conference athletes with three receiving touchdowns on the road in-conference, a feat Johnson accomplished when the Ducks beat the USC Trojans that November.
To end his time with the Ducks, Johnson laced up for the Rose Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers. Johnson called game when he punched in a 28 yard third down reception that ran out the clock, securing Oregon's win. He led the team with 66 yards off five catches.