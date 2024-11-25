Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks
Despite winning by one point, the Oregon Ducks apparently hit the Ohio State Buckeyes and star safety Caleb Downs with a force they weren't prepared for when the two teams faced off in Eugene on Oct. 12.
Former legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed Saturday during ESPN's College GameDay that Downs, who played one season under Saban last year before transferring, said that the Buckeyes weren't as prepared as they could have been in the 32-31 loss to Oregon at Autzen Stadium.
"I had an interesting conversation yesterday with Caleb Downs," Saban said. "We were talking about the SEC and how many hard games we had. He said we were more well-prepared for games like that [at Alabama]. When we went to Oregon [at Ohio State], we had four easy games, or five easy games, so we weren't really well-prepared to have to go play a 60-minute game against a good team, and win a good game and finish the game."
The Buckeyes have established themselves as one of the best teams in the country at this point in the season, but there's no debate that their non-conference slate left more to be desired. Ohio State hosted Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall before Big Ten play, and unsurprisingly won all three games with ease. Since then, the Buckeyes have picked up two Top-5 wins over Penn State and Indiana. A win over Michigan in Columbus Saturday will clinch Ohio State's spot in the Big Ten Championship against Oregon on Dec. 7.
Oregon's non-conference slate wasn't too much tougher, but the Ducks are undefeated with a non-conference win over Boise State and the victory over Ohio State on the resume, making them more than deserving of the No. 1 spot they've maintained since late October.
In the loss to Oregon, Downs had a season-high eight total tackles and two pass breakups. During his first season at Ohio State, the Alabama transfer has tallied 50 total tackles (29 solo), half a sack and three pass breakups. He also had a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Buckeyes' 38-15 win over Indiana on Saturday.
Oregon will come out of its bye week to host the Washington Huskies in Eugene on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
