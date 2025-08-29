Oregon Ducks' Gary Bryant Jr. Preaches 'Explosive' Wide Receiver Group
After the torn patellar tendon of senior wide receiver Evan Stewart occurred during the offseason, the Oregon Ducks needed a mature receiver to replace him. One name stood immediately out, another senior, Gary Bryant Jr., who spent the first half of his career with the USC Trojans.
During his time with USC from 2020-22, Bryant Jr. finished with 645 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 53 receptions in 18 games played.
In 2023 during his first season in Eugene, he had 442 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions. Bryant Jr. missed most of this past season while dealing with a hip injury that he suffered during fall camp, but still was a vocal leader and inspiration for his teammates from the sidelines.
He looks to bounce back in 2025 and believes the receiver group is meshing well with each other early on, as he pointed out when speaking to the media.
"We got a well-connected team. Everybody loves each other and wants to see each other succeed. The sky's the limit for that room. It's exciting to be back on the field with the guys, being healthy, just going out there and trying to make plays. It's us versus us every week."- Gary Bryant Jr. on teammates
Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore is the five-star standout freshman, ready to make his immediate impact out of the 2026 recruiting class. Bryant Jr. has noticed him already making an early impression in all facets as a receiver in practice.
"He's explosive, a good route runner, has hands, smart football player. Knows how to read defenses, knows when to sit versus zone, and knows when to break it off versus man. He has all the tools in his bag to be a great receiver. So it was exciting to see him come and be a dog, be willing to step up in certain roles. If we needed to play inside and outside, he was that guy and excels at it."- Gary Bryant Jr. on Dakorien Moore
For the receiver group as a whole, offensive coordinator Will Stein and first-year wide receivers coach Ross Douglas had to deal with another bump outside of losing Stewart. Specifically, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey is indefinitely suspended from the program, giving another opportunity for someone from the deep talent pool at the position to step up.
"Explosive. That's the first thing that comes to my mind with this group. We've got so many guys capable of taking the ball 90 yards in one play."- Gary Bryant Jr. on wide reciever group
Here are some other notable names that look to strengthen the offense and be a reliable target for either redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore or redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Novosad (whoever is named the starter):
Florida State Seminoles senior transfer Malik Benson
Redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan
Bryant Jr.'s role will be much more than just acting as a pass receiver. With Tez Johnson now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryant Jr. will take over the role as punt returner for coach Dan Lanning's team in 2025.
Oregon's first test will take place against the Big Sky Conference's Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.