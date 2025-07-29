The Oregon Duck Pranks Continue In Australia Trip With Famous Family
Always known for mascot antics, The Oregon Duck recently posted a series of photos coinciding with a trip to Australia that has Oregon Ducks fans feeling turned upside down.
The most recent post from the mascot is a photo featuring one of the most famous Australian families there is: Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin. The Duck's photo was posted upside down as a joke referencing the continent being on the other side of the world, literally.
The upside down photos have become a theme of the trip for the mascot.
On July 20, the popular mascot character posted a photo in front of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.
"P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way," said The Duck in his post caption, which was also tweaked to appear upside down for social media scrollers.
Since the July 20 post, The Duck has changed his profile photo on "X" and Instagram to be upside down in reference to his current surroundings.
The beaked mascot also posted another upside down photo on the Australian coast. In the photo posted for The Ducks' combined roughly 325,200 followers on both platforms, the mascot similarly faces the opposite direction in an upside down photo, but this time The Duck isn't wearing clothes besides his signature sailor's scarf.
In the post, The Duck uses the caption "Suns out," in reference to his nudity and the phrase "suns out, buns out."
The trip down under for the popular college football mascot is a part of a new marketing campaign for the University of Oregon. In a video posted by the University's official social media account called "The Duck Goes Global", The Duck searches for places for his next "Big" trip.
The Duck eventually lands on Australia via a glimpse at a globe, then packs his suitcase with a travel guide, Hawaiian shirt, wall plug-ins, boomerangs, and a comically large passport among other items.
Though it has not been confirmed whether The Ducks' Australian trip is a factor, the mascot was not present for the Seattle Mariners' University of Oregon night where he was teased to make an appearance as well as Portland's Pride Celebration at the end of July with the Oregon Alumni Association.
It's also unknown whether The Duck will make an appearance at Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, kicking off on Tuesday with Oregon's coach and athlete representatives slated for the first days of media openings. Last year in Indianapolis, the Ducks made a big statement with a 65-foot-tall version of their popular mascot in Indiana's White River.
It's also important to note that the mascot was recently posted in Chicago at the Big Ten Network with other conference characters. Where else will The Duck make an appearance before the 2025 football season?