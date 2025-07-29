Ducks Digest

The Oregon Duck Pranks Continue In Australia Trip With Famous Family

While on a tour of down under, The Oregon Duck took the continents name literally and is posting entirely upside down. Most recently, the Oregon Ducks mascot posted a photo with the Irwin family, Terri, Robert, and Bindi Irwin.

Ally Osborne

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot during the first half of the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Always known for mascot antics, The Oregon Duck recently posted a series of photos coinciding with a trip to Australia that has Oregon Ducks fans feeling turned upside down.

The most recent post from the mascot is a photo featuring one of the most famous Australian families there is: Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin. The Duck's photo was posted upside down as a joke referencing the continent being on the other side of the world, literally.

The upside down photos have become a theme of the trip for the mascot.

The Oregon Ducks mascot performs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena.
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot performs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

On July 20, the popular mascot character posted a photo in front of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

"P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way," said The Duck in his post caption, which was also tweaked to appear upside down for social media scrollers.

The Oregon Duck Mascot poses in an upside-down photo outside of the Sydney Opera House
The Oregon Duck Mascot poses in an upside-down photo outside of the Sydney Opera House / @theoregonduck on "X"

Since the July 20 post, The Duck has changed his profile photo on "X" and Instagram to be upside down in reference to his current surroundings.

The beaked mascot also posted another upside down photo on the Australian coast. In the photo posted for The Ducks' combined roughly 325,200 followers on both platforms, the mascot similarly faces the opposite direction in an upside down photo, but this time The Duck isn't wearing clothes besides his signature sailor's scarf.

In the post, The Duck uses the caption "Suns out," in reference to his nudity and the phrase "suns out, buns out."

The trip down under for the popular college football mascot is a part of a new marketing campaign for the University of Oregon. In a video posted by the University's official social media account called "The Duck Goes Global", The Duck searches for places for his next "Big" trip.

The Duck eventually lands on Australia via a glimpse at a globe, then packs his suitcase with a travel guide, Hawaiian shirt, wall plug-ins, boomerangs, and a comically large passport among other items.

Though it has not been confirmed whether The Ducks' Australian trip is a factor, the mascot was not present for the Seattle Mariners' University of Oregon night where he was teased to make an appearance as well as Portland's Pride Celebration at the end of July with the Oregon Alumni Association.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Duck mascot celebrates with fans in the second half against Ohio State Buckeyes
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Duck mascot celebrates with fans in the second half against Ohio State Buckeyes during the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's also unknown whether The Duck will make an appearance at Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, kicking off on Tuesday with Oregon's coach and athlete representatives slated for the first days of media openings. Last year in Indianapolis, the Ducks made a big statement with a 65-foot-tall version of their popular mascot in Indiana's White River.

It's also important to note that the mascot was recently posted in Chicago at the Big Ten Network with other conference characters. Where else will The Duck make an appearance before the 2025 football season?

Ally Osborne
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

