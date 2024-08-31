Can Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Live Up to Heisman Hype?
Since Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning signed Dillon Gabriel from the transfer portal back in December 2023, speculation has run rampant as to whether Gabriel can replace former Duck, Heisman Trophy finalist and Denver Bronco starting quarterback, Bo Nix. At this point in time, the probabilities of a successful run for Gabriel are quite high. Of course, we’ve not seen live action yet, but that ends on Saturday when the Ducks host Idaho.
Oregon is the prohibitive favorite in this matchup of a Big Ten Conference team and a Big Sky Conference squad. The current line on the game has the Ducks as a 44.5-point favorite. On paper this seems like an easy win for Oregon, but Gabriel isn’t taking anything for granted.
“You can’t come out sleepwalking. I think that happens from year to year, people just come out sleepwalking and if you fall into that you just dig yourself in a hole," Gabriel said. "So, it’s all about starting fast, dominating the middle eight (minutes), and then finishing strong.”
Gabriel spoke with reporters after Tuesday’s practice and was asked how he handles the attention from the media and the fans.
"I just realize none of it matters,” Gabriel said. “I think just like people 'What have you done for me lately? What kind of person have you been to me lately?' That's kind of what I pride myself on. You're only as good as your last game or practice or performance. So, that's what I'm focused on. The rest will take care of itself. I'm so obsessed with just winning. That's the main focus and goal, and the rest will take care of itself. "
As to the game itself, Gabriel was asked about what the Ducks may expect from a Vandals team that has nothing to lose and everything to gain when playing a ranked team.
“They’ve done a really good job, past year, not only defensively but offensively. They’re a really good team and know how to win, so I think that comes with its challenges," Gabriel explained. “But also, just a team that wants to win and come in and prove themselves. I’ve been at a lower program in UCF, and you look forward to these kinds of games. So, I’m very aware that people come in and want to play their heart out for the game.”
Gabriel’s transfer to Oregon added his name to a lengthy list of highly successful Ducks’ quarterbacks, which includes Joey Harrington. Of note, he compiled an amazing .893 winning percentage as the Ducks’ starting quarterback. Harrington’s record over his final three years at Oregon was 25-3. He possessed a will to win that helped elevate Oregon to never before seen heights which included a season-ending No. 2 national ranking, as well as the first 11-win season in school history (2001). So, what better former player to share his insights regarding Gabriel.
Harrington appeared recently on the Bleav podcast hosted by Zachary Neel and former Duck running back Jonathan Stewart. He was asked about what to expect from Gabriel in the 2024 season.
“With an above average season for him, he will break the all-time passing record in the history of college football,” Harrington said. “That being said any time you have a new starting quarterback, I’m nervous. That’s just a me thing, it’s nothing against Gabriel. I think he’s a phenomenal player he’s probably even a better person.”
Harrington went on to say that it takes a couple of games to get over this nervousness, and once that’s done, he has high expectations for this Heisman Trophy candidate.
“Is Dillon Grabiel gonna have a phenomenal season, yes. Is he an incredibly talented quarterback, yes. Could he take (Oregon) to a place that this program has never been, yes. Am I still somewhat nervous because we have a new starting quarterback this year, yeah I am,” Harrington explained.
Not only does Harrington recognize the skill set Gabriel brings to the table, but he is also just as impressed with the entire football team.
“Honestly, the talent is going to be even better this year, like the talent around Gabriel is through the roof,” Harrington said. We’ve never seen an Oregon football team offensively or defensively this talented. That’s the credit to Dan Lanning and Tosh (Lupoi – defensive coordinator) and that whole coaching staff on the way they have seen the direction college football is going and saying ‘hey, we need to be at the forefront of that’ and they’ve nailed it.”
While Gabriel is garnering a lion’s share of the attention ahead of the 2024 season, he is coached by some of the best minds in all of college football. He is surrounded by some exceptionally talented players who have a reachable goal of winning the Big Ten championship and taking a spot in the expanded College Football Playoffs. This promises to be an exciting year for Oregon Ducks football.
