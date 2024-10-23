Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Dallas Wilson Shines, Dakorien Moore Falters: Recruits Update
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks continued their winning ways on the field with a 35-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, Oct. 18. That same Friday night, a few of Oregon's top recruits shined in their high school games.
Take a look at how five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star running back Tradarian Ball performed over the weekend.
Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson
One of the three five-star recruits that Oregon has committed in their 2025 recruiting class. Tampa Bay Tech's Dallas Wilson had one of his best games of the season as the Titans defeated Durant 35-3 on Oct. 18. Wilson snagged five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. It was the most amount of yards Wilson has had in a game since Tampa Bay Tech's season opening loss where the five-star wideout had 105 yards.
It was only the fourth touchdown of the season for the senior, but the stats don't deny the immense talent Wilson has. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said that Wilson's measurables and athletic ability made him one of the most coveted wide receivers in the recruiting class.
"Self-assertive wide receiver with the size, hands and speed to emerge as a true impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Firm 10-inch hands and a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame give him the advantage more times than not at the catch point and has put a few acrobatic grabs on the highlight reel over the years," Ivins wrote.
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore
Duncanville star receiver Dakorien Moore had easily his worst statistical game of the season vs. Lancaster on Oct. 18. He finished the game with three catches for 17 yards and one touchdown as the Panthers defeated Lancaster 41-7.
Moore was coming off a big win as he led Duncanville to a 42-20 win over DeSoto, the No. 25 team in the country according to MaxPreps. The five-star wide receiver had nine catches for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the win on Oct. 11.
Four-star running back Tradarian Ball
Heading into the Ducks' commits in the class of 2026, Texas' running back Tradarian Ball had a big game for Texas High. During their win over Mt. Pleasant, Ball ran seven times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He showed off a bit of the pass-catching ability he's been touted for. Ball accounted for five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote that Ball could line up as a wide receiver with how good his pass-catching skills are.
"Explosive offensive weapon with experience out of the backfield and aligned at receiver. Consistent big-play option with versatility and athleticism to produce home run plays via hand-off, screen game, downfield targets. Not only caught balls from the backfield, but lined up wide and from the slot. Could be more than just a player who wears the running back label; rather, a versatile weapon," Brooks wrote.
