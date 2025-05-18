Oregon Ducks Offer Bill Belichick 4-Star Running Back Recruiting Target Amir Brown
The Oregon Ducks have had some talented running backs over the past few seasons and clearly don't plan on stopping that trend anytime soon.
Oregon recently extended an offer to four-star 2027 running back Amir Brown, who announced the news on X. He's received offers from elite programs like Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami and more.
"After a conversation with (coach Ranier Rackley), I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University Of Oregon!" Brown wrote on X.
As a product of Rolesville High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, it's the in-state offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels and coach Bill Belichick that arguably stands out the most due to the lure of potentially staying close to home to play for a legendary head coach.
UNC originally offered Brown in June 2024 before Belichick took over, but the Tar Heels are clearly in the mix for the local product, as they hosted Brown for a visit in March where he attended the team's spring practice.
He also took visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Duke. As things currently stand, Notre Dame appears to be the early leader for Brown with still a long way to go in the recruiting process. He has retweeted multiple posts on X that state the Irish are the team to beat to land his services.
Here's one example of a tweet Brown reposted from On3's Kyle Kelly:
The Ducks have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class and will be hoping that Brown is eventually the first.
As for 2026, Oregon's class currently consists of commitments from four-stars like edge Richard Wesley, tight end Kendre Harrison, linebacker Tristan Phillips, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and three-stars like edge Dutch Horisk, safety Xavier Lherisse and defensive lineman Villiami Moala.
When Ball arrives, the Ducks will look to continue their impressive streak of recent running backs. Oregon's current running back room for 2025 is headlined by Makhi Hughes, Noah Whittington and Da'Juan Riggs.
"That whole room is talented," Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said earlier this offseason. "It's a deep room. It's really competitive. Coach (Ra'Shaad) Samples does a phenomenal job not just getting the players here, but developing them."
Hughes and Whittington could potentially make a case as the top running back duo in the country next season. Whittington ended the 2024 campaign with 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns along with 24 catches for 136 yards and two more scores through the air.
They will look to follow in the footsteps of recent Oregon running backs like Bucky Irving and Jordan James, who are both in the NFL. Irving had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season while James was a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 NFL Draft.