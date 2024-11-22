Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
Four-star cornerback and Oregon Ducks commit Brandon Finney is visiting Eugene as the Ducks have a bye week, giving the elite recruit a chance to spend some quality time with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
"Season is over and he is back to focusing on recruiting. Penn State has had some momentum since having him on campus, but Oregon getting him back on campus again this weekend is big for them and their chances of keeping him in this class. Heading into this visit, I still like Penn State’s position for the four-star cornerback," wrote Chad Simmons, director of recruiting for On3.
Finney committed to the Oregon Ducks in June of 2024, and he immediately became one of the Ducks' prized defensive recruits. However, he took a visit to Penn State on Oct. 5, and the Nittany Lions appeared to lead in Finney's recruitment.
After mid-season his visit to Happy Valley, Finney gave an update to On3, revealing some thoughts on his recruiting process.
“I’m still committed to Oregon,” Finney said to On3 after his visit. “I feel like it’s a good place, but I am looking at schools like Penn State.”
His return trip to Oregon gives the Ducks one last chance to solidify their standing with Finney as the early signing period opens on Dec. 4. Ever since his visit to Penn State, rumors of a potential flip swirled around the Finney.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Finney is ranked the No. 5 cornerback in the country for the class of 2025. The Maryland product is also the No. 39-ranked recruit regardless of position, according to the same rankings, and he is on the verge of earning his fifth-star.
Prior to visiting Penn State, the elite cornerback also took a visit to the Michigan Wolverines. However, the discussion has remained centered around the Ducks and Nittany Lions.
The early signing period begins in Dec. 4, giving Finney the opportunity to finalize his commitment and officially sign with the school of his choice. Should Finney need more time to decide between Oregon and Penn State, he can always wait until the second signing period in early 2025.
