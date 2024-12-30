Oregon Ducks Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Reveals Keys to Beating Ohio State, Winning Rose Bowl
The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, and it's a game that Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher has dreamed of playing in since he was a kid growing up in Eugene, Oregon.
"It has a lot of meaning, man. That's what you grow up being a Duck, to play in this kind of game. This Rose Bowl is a huge one for us, and it means a lot," said Boettcher.
A two-sport athlete in college, Boettcher has a emerged as a leader for the Oregon defense. Despite being drafted by the Houston Astros, Boettcher decided to take advantage of one final season of eligibility in football. The Ducks linebacker has helped lead his team to an undefeated season and a chance to compete in the Rose Bowl, the "Granddaddy Of Them All."
During the college football awards season, Boettcher was honored with the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in the country who began his career as a walk-on.
"I just want to show if you keep your head down and keep working, no matter how gloomy it may look or negative it may be, you can definitely achieve your dreams. . . . Being a walk-on from the area you're going to be overlooked, but if you know what to do and you just keep working, good things can happen. You can come and play in the Rose Bowl and be a Big Ten champion and do all those things that you dreamed of," said Boettcher.
The Ducks linebacker has progressed each season under the direction of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. In his senior season, Boettcher has registered 45 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.
Now, the Eugene native has a chance to bring Oregon its first national championship, but Buckeyes are standing in the Ducks' way with a highly anticipated matchup in the Rose Bowl. Boettcher wouldn't reveal too much about the changes he's seen in the Ohio State offense since the regular season game in October.
"They definitely have some new tendencies. You can't be the same team all season," said Boettcher. "You've got to adapt and change. They've got some things that are the same, obviously. They're a good team and they'll mix it up when they have to but keep doing what they're doing when they're successful with it. They've got a good (offensive coordinator) in Chip (Kelly) and I'm looking forward to the opportunity. It's going to be fun."
Boettcher certainly doesn't lack confidence ahead of the rematch with Ohio State. He revealed what he thinks will be the Ducks' keys to beating the Buckeyes.
"Elite communication and playing hard between the whistles, being the most physical team. If we do those two things, I think we'll be a winner at the end of this thing," Boettcher said.
On Monday morning, 247Sports' Matt Prehm reported that Oregon is looking into the possibility of Boettcher playing another season with the Ducks if they can get a waiver from the NCAA. Boettcher will also have to decide between football and a potential baseball career.
Oregon and Ohio State will kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT.
