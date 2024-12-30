Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Reveals Keys to Beating Ohio State, Winning Rose Bowl

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher revealed his keys to victory ahead of the Rose Bowl matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The winner advances to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, and it's a game that Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher has dreamed of playing in since he was a kid growing up in Eugene, Oregon.

"It has a lot of meaning, man. That's what you grow up being a Duck, to play in this kind of game. This Rose Bowl is a huge one for us, and it means a lot," said Boettcher.

A two-sport athlete in college, Boettcher has a emerged as a leader for the Oregon defense. Despite being drafted by the Houston Astros, Boettcher decided to take advantage of one final season of eligibility in football. The Ducks linebacker has helped lead his team to an undefeated season and a chance to compete in the Rose Bowl, the "Granddaddy Of Them All."

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28)
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

During the college football awards season, Boettcher was honored with the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in the country who began his career as a walk-on.

"I just want to show if you keep your head down and keep working, no matter how gloomy it may look or negative it may be, you can definitely achieve your dreams. . . . Being a walk-on from the area you're going to be overlooked, but if you know what to do and you just keep working, good things can happen. You can come and play in the Rose Bowl and be a Big Ten champion and do all those things that you dreamed of," said Boettcher.

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Unveil White Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence 

The Ducks linebacker has progressed each season under the direction of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. In his senior season, Boettcher has registered 45 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Now, the Eugene native has a chance to bring Oregon its first national championship, but Buckeyes are standing in the Ducks' way with a highly anticipated matchup in the Rose Bowl. Boettcher wouldn't reveal too much about the changes he's seen in the Ohio State offense since the regular season game in October.

"They definitely have some new tendencies. You can't be the same team all season," said Boettcher. "You've got to adapt and change. They've got some things that are the same, obviously. They're a good team and they'll mix it up when they have to but keep doing what they're doing when they're successful with it. They've got a good (offensive coordinator) in Chip (Kelly) and I'm looking forward to the opportunity. It's going to be fun."

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Boettcher certainly doesn't lack confidence ahead of the rematch with Ohio State. He revealed what he thinks will be the Ducks' keys to beating the Buckeyes.

"Elite communication and playing hard between the whistles, being the most physical team. If we do those two things, I think we'll be a winner at the end of this thing," Boettcher said.

On Monday morning, 247Sports' Matt Prehm reported that Oregon is looking into the possibility of Boettcher playing another season with the Ducks if they can get a waiver from the NCAA. Boettcher will also have to decide between football and a potential baseball career.

Oregon and Ohio State will kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT.

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Reacts to Overtime Cincinnati Bengals Loss, NFL Playoffs

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Ticket Prices Rise, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Before Oregon Ducks Matchup

MORE: What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State's Ryan Day Before Oregon Ducks Matchup

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football