Oregon Ducks’ Bryce Boettcher Wins Burlsworth Trophy for Best Walk-On

After a stellar performance with the No. 1 Oregon Ducks 13-0 season and Big Ten Championship win, senior linebacker and two sport athlete won the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy, the national award for the best walk-on in the country.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A kid from Eugene, Oregon, is continuing to live his college football dreams, even with football being his second sport.

On Monday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, No. 1 Oregon Ducks’ star senior linebacker and dual sport athlete Bryce Boettcher won the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy. He’s the first University of Oregon athlete to win the award, bestowed upon the best athlete in the country that started their career as a walk-on. Boettcher walked on to the football team in 2022 while playing for the Oregon baseball team since 2021, becoming a dual sport athlete.

Since then, Boettcher has been a key piece of Oregon’s physical-first defense. Boettcher boasts 87 total tackles on the year, with 45 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. In the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Boettcher put up seven total tackles, including a 1-yard loss takedown of PSU’s running back Nicholas Singleton in the second quarter to stall the Nittany Lions’ growing momentum.

Arguably, Boettcher’s best game this season was against Oregon’s Big Ten Conference rival and long time foe: The Washington Huskies. Boettcher recorded a season high of 11 total tackles (tied with his performance vs. Oregon State), one sack, and one forced fumble that helped the Ducks put down the Dawgs 49-21.

Boettcher also picked up his only interception of the season in the Rose Bowl Stadium during Oregon’s 34-13 win against the UCLA Bruins. Ironically, the Ducks will be visiting the historic stadium once more for their second round playoff game. For now, Oregon skips the first round of the playoffs due to winning the Big Ten Conference Championship.

Paired with his excellence on the turf, is his fierce competitiveness on the diamond. Boettcher is a proud member of the Oregon Baseball team. Against Washington, Boettcher carried a baseball bat, given to him by Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Boettcher kept the bat in his hands during the coin toss he attended as a team captain for the game.

The center fielder for Oregon's baseball team was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Boettcher played in 52 of Oregon’s 60 games last season, helping lead the Ducks to the NCAA Super Regional with 12 home runs on the season. He won a Gold Glove award as well for his performance during the season. Boettcher very well could be one of the rare athletes to not only be drafted by the MLB, but also by an NFL team.

Boettcher is joining a host of college football greats on the Burlsworth Trophy winners list. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett are all recipients of the award.

Started in 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy honors former Arkansas Razorback walk-on offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who picked up several accolades after walking onto the Razorbacks’ team in 1994. Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999, before tragically passing in a car accident 11 days after the draft.

Boettcher will be back on the field for the Ducks when Oregon enters the Rose Bowl once again for a shot at getting closer to the National Championship on Jan. 1.

