Oregon Ducks’ Jabbar Muhammad Details Oregon State 'Rowdy, Wild Environment'
EUGENE- Oregon defensive back Jabbar Muhammed is returning to Reser Stadium for his second game against the Oregon State Beavers. However, this game will look different for the transfer, as this year Muhammed will be competing in Oregon green and yellow rather than Washington purple.
“It’s a wild environment,” said Muhammed on playing at Reser Stadium. “A lot of fans are right there on you, talking smack real loud. So they have us coming in there on our A-game. But as far as the environment, they’re real rowdy.”
Reser will be a lot rowdier this Saturday as the Ducks and the Beavers are facing each other undefeated for the first time in 117 years. The last time both teams went into the rivalry game undefeated was in 1907 when both teams were 3-0.
Oregon’s secondary has been an aspect of Oregon’s defense that has been excelling so far during the season, making deflections in crucial moments. The Ducks have 13 pass deflections so far this season, and Muhammed leads all Oregon defensive backs with three of those.
“We emphasize it every day,” said Muhammed. “We got to start catching them now. We take pride whenever the ball comes our way and not allowing them to catch it.”
Oregon is no stranger to Oregon State’s run-heavy offense. The Beavers rank No. 15 in the nation in rushing yards per game, rushing for 237 yards this season compared to 173.5 passing yards. As a run-heavy team, Oregon’s defense knows they need to be prepared to stop the run game and force Oregon State to put the ball in the air.
“Explosive players can run a pretty good route, gain good yards at the catch, and everything like that. So, we got to stay on top of them and try to hold him as much as we can,” said Muhammed of Oregon State’s offense. “The practices are already physical. We’re already tackling a whole bunch. So just implementing that on Saturday.”
Saturday’s matchup holds special significance as an in-state rivalry game. Although Muhammed has yet to experience the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry firsthand, he has plenty of experience playing in hostile environments.
Muhammad started his college football career at Oklahoma State where the Cowboys experienced the intense rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“I have some familiarity with that being from the south,” explained Muhammad. “Fans are throwing stuff at your buses and everything like that. Even when you get in there it’s legit bad blood, so I'll probably be expecting some of that Saturday.
As Muhammed and Oregon’s secondary gear up for the historic in-state rivalry game, their focus remains on executing their assignments, limiting Oregon State’s offense, and embracing the hostile atmosphere.
The Ducks will face the Beavers in Corvallis at Reser Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT.
