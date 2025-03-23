Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Receives 'Special' Comparison to Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase
Oregon Ducks five-star freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore is expected to be one of the top newcomers in the country next season, and there's little doubt that this will eventually lead him to the NFL.
ESPN recruiting analysts Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert are so confident in this that they are even going as far as to compare Moore to arguably the best wide receiver in the world.
On ESPN's preview of the Top 300 recruits headed into their freshman year, Moore received comparisons to Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who has left little doubt about his Hall-of-Fame potential after just four years in the NFL.
MORE: NFL Top Free Agent Tight End Tyler Conklin To Sign With Chargers, Pair With Justin Herbert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Projection After Pro Day, Combine
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes vs. Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks In NFL-Style Spring Game?
Here's what ESPN's Luginbill and Haubert had to say about Moore:
"Moore is a bigger, more physical version of outgoing Ducks receiver Tez Johnson. Even by Oregon's lofty standards, Moore is a special athlete," ESPN wrote. "He's reminiscent of Ja'Marr Chase and is one of the most acrobatic, naturally gifted pass-catchers we've evaluated over the past 20 years. Moore checks all the boxes physically, but his competitive temperament sets him apart. He truly loves to play the game."
Chase, of course, just signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Bengals. His running mate and fellow star wideout Tee Higgins also signed a four-year, $115 million extension.
As for Moore, there's no secret about the ability he will be bringing to the Ducks in 2025. Ever since he signed, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has sung his praises.
"Dakorien is a guy that I love to be able to talk about," Lanning said of Moore. "One of the things I think people don't realize when you talk about highly-recruited players, one of the things that makes him so special is he came here multiple times on Saturday Night Live and and was able to go out there and compete. And he's a guy that didn't have to go out there and run, and he wants to do every single drill and show everybody why he's so talented. Whether it's playing wideout or even going out there at DB or running the 40, he's the guy that wants to be involved in that, and so we're thrilled to have him in our program."
The hype for Moore has continued to grow this offseason leading up to his first year in Eugene with the Ducks, something that came to a peak at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl in January.
After making his one-handed, juke-filled 75-yard touchdown grab to take the lead in the fourth quarter. he was met by Colorado star cornerback Travis Hunter, who ran up to Moore to celebrate but instead slipped and nearly caused a dangerous collision on the turf for both players. Thankfully, both were fine despite Moore getting flung into the air and landing on his tailbone in what was a viral moment.
Moore and the Ducks will begin the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.