NFL Top Free Agent Tight End Tyler Conklin Sign With Chargers, Pair With Justin Herbert?

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted and are interested in signing the top available free agent tight end Tyler Conklin to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert. Conklin was the New York Jets starter for the last three seasons. Adding Conklin would change the Chargers' NFL Draft needs.

Bri Amaranthus

Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas tight end Tyler Conklin (TE04) speaks with media during the NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the Los Angeles Chargers sign the top available NFL free agent tight end Tyler Conklin to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert? Conklin, who was the New York Jets starter for the last three seasons, is garnering interest from multiple NFL teams on the open market.

The Chargers are hosting Conklin on a free agent visit, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Los Angeles has not made any moves this offseason to address it's need at the tight end position.

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and tight end Tyler Conklin (83) take the field during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Adding Conklin would definitely help out the former Oregon Duck star Herbert in 2025.

Arguably Conklin's most-impressive stat is his availability. In his seven-year NFL career, Conklin has missed only three games, appearing in 114 with 64 starts. Herbert could use a tough, reliable tight end alongside veteran Will Dissly in the deep AFC Conference. Possibly Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh could use Dissly and Conklin as a 1-2 punch to help Los Angeles get back to the NFL Playoffs.

Herbert has yet to win an NFL playoff game. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under Harbaugh. Despite a brutal loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, Harbaugh's confidence in Herbert shines.

"It’s like being around greatness every single day,” Harbaugh said to Pro Football Talk. “I would follow him to hell and back. I’ve never been around a competitor quite like him. Some great ones, but, you know, no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time.”

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first quarter against the Cl
Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In 2024, Conklin played 16 games with 15 starts, finishing with 51 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns for the Jets. The Minnesota Vikings selected Conklin in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. Conklin has totaled 263 catches for 2,544 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career with plenty of upside.

Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.

His favorite target in 2024 was Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. While the McConkey-Herbert connection is solid, the Eugene-native Herbert could use more pass catchers... Maybe in Conklin fills that role.

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene,
Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Speaking of Eugene... Herbert attended the Oregon Ducks Pro Day to support his brother, Patrick Herbert. Patrick Herbert is also a tight end and had a solid showing in front of NFL scouts. There is always the possibility that the Chargers choose to add Patrick to the team and reunited the brothers in the NFL.

In 2024, Patrick Herbert played in all 14 games for the Ducks, making six starts at tight end as a senior. Herbert caught 10 passes for 97 yards in 2024. Herbert was not invited to the combine but could be an intriguing late-round NFL Draft prospect as an undrafted free agent.

