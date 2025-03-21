Dallas Cowboys to Select Dillon Gabriel In NFL Draft? Dak Prescott Backup
The Oregon Ducks' pro day made a splash on Tuesday with 23 former Ducks working out in front of several NFL representatives, Duck fans and media members alike continue to speculate where these former Oregon athletes will end up in their professional careers, and for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, there's a chance the college-tenured veteran may end up with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are speculated to be searching for a back-up for starter Dak Prescott.
Recently, Mike Poland of SB Nation linked Gabriel to Dallas in a third round pickup with a comparison to former Cowboys' quarterback Tony Romo.
"The way he dissects defenses and throws with a very quick release, he almost compares to Tony Romo. Where he differs from Romo (apart from size) is his speed and mobility. He has some wheels to get out and go," Poland said.
In his 2024 season with the Ducks, Gabriel was known for short and quick dart-like passes, with less accuracy in middle to deep range balls. Many speculate Gabriel's height impacts his ability to execute beyond 7-yard targets, with Gabriel measuring in at 5-11 and 1/8th at the NFL Combine. However, his showcase at the combine proved the opposite, with Gabriel struggling early with short to mid-range throws but nailing deep passes later on.
Currently in the league, Kyler Murray and Bryce Young are the only two quarterbacks under six feet that also start. Poland took note of that in his Cowboys' analysis.
"Size is against Gabriel at only 5’11” and just over 200-pounds. But it’s what’s between the ears that makes Gabriel a fine choice for Dallas. His pre-snap reads and awareness, along with quick reactions and processing make Gabriel one of the best in this department among all the prospects on this list," Poland wrote.
"The issue is no matter how much coaching Gabriel has by NFL coaches, they cannot coach his size," Poland continued. "He’s a smart quarterback, but you’ll find him this far down in Day 3 of the draft due to him being an outlier due to the physical measurable’s."
Gabriel commented on the concerns regarding his size after Oregon's pro day, pointing out that teams will know what they're getting, including the talents of a seasoned veteran.
Gabriel is a six-year veteran in college, with three programs under his belt. In 2024 with the Ducks, Gabriel put up 3,857 passing yards and 30 touchdowns with a 72.9 percent completion rate. Gabriel holds the record for most passing touchdowns by a quarterback in the NCAA.
He also picked up seven rushing touchdowns over 149 yards off of 75 carries.
"They know exactly who they're getting in me; hopefully, the same for them. That's been easy for me, knowing that. And that's all I can really control. Easier said than done, but as I said before, I'm looking forward to the challenge and growth as a person," Gabriel said.
"I bring the most experience ever of any college or high school quarterback could bring," Gabriel said. "All I know is playing and all I know is preparing a certain way. All I know is winning. I think I've brought the perfect balance of winning and knowing a bunch of different styles," Gabriel continued.
With former Dak Prescott backup Cooper Rush on his way to Baltimore to back up Lamar Jackson, and lone back-up Will Grier losing both games he started in 2024 with four interceptions, the Cowboys could very well take a chance on Gabriel.
Currently, the Cowboys boast the No. 12 overall pick as well as the No. 12 of the second, third, and fifth round. Dallas has a number of additional picks in the draft, so it will be a busy time in "Jerry World" when the NFL Draft begins on April 24.